COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Sept. 21-27: Road warriors

Jovanny Martinez from Bakersfield College dribbles the ball forward during Tuesday afternoon's game against El Camino College.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

For as big of a deal as the sports world makes of home-field advantage, some squads are just better suited to go out on the road. These are the ones that rise to the challenge of proving their worth in unfamiliar environments.

More and more teams at Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield are beginning to fit that description. The BC men's soccer team is unbeaten on the road and 2-4 at home. The Renegade wrestlers won't be back competing at BC until November but are proving their worth all across the state. CSUB volleyball took three wins from its brutal preseason schedule and still hasn't gotten one in the Icardo Center.

