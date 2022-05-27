COLLEGE ROUNDUP: School's out for summer

Graduation is firmly in the rear-view mirror, as elaborate ceremonies have come and gone at Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield.
In a matter of days, the college sports season will come to an end too. All that's left is a CSUB baseball series against nationally ranked UC Santa Barbara.
Change is in the air, too. Transfers are pouring in. New CSUB interim athletic director Cindy Goodmon made her first big move Monday by declining to renew the contract of softball coach Crissy Buck-Ziegler. BC will have a new baseball coach next season for the first time in decades after Tim Painton's retirement. And, as announced Friday morning, CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny will take over as chair of the Big West Conference Board of Directors during the 2023-24 academic year.
For the last time until August, here's a little more on the college sports action around Bakersfield.
Bakersfield College
Track and field: The Renegades competed in eight events at the California Community College Athletic Association state championships at Mt. San Antonio College. Top finishers included Julie Johnson in the 400 meters and Rain Gomez in the 1,500 meters, both in fourth place and earning All-American honors. Crystal Raya in the 3,000 steeplechase, Zaila Clark in the triple jump and the relay team of Johnson, Raya, Gomez and Kimberly Luviano each finished fifth to conclude the season.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Aly Dees and Kami Marion were named first team all-Western State Conference for beach volleyball ... Guard Tyrell Coleman, who averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game for Renegade men's basketball, has signed with Division II New Mexico Highlands.
Cal State Bakersfield
Baseball: The Roadrunners were within striking distance of each game last weekend at UC Irvine but finished with just one win in three tries, a 12-inning 8-7 thriller decided by a Cody Hendriks bases-loaded walk (one of three RBIs in the game for the Dutch-Canadian infielder). CSUB's final series of the season opened Thursday night against UC Santa Barbara, which has already clinched the Big West title. Despite an 11-hit showing led by James Bell, Andrew Allanson and Nick Salas, the Roadrunners dug themselves too big of a hole early and fell 9-6. That dropped them to 18-32 entering Friday's rematch.
Softball: Goodmon announced Monday that Buck-Ziegler would not be returning to the softball program. Just the third softball coach in CSUB history, Buck-Ziegler had come to Bakersfield in 2011 and helped the Roadrunners to a momentous Western Athletic Conference tournament win in 2016 with a pair of upsets over New Mexico State. The team could not replicate that success and struggled in the following years, with a nadir at 6-38 in 2017. The Roadrunners were absent for nearly two years during the pandemic after members of the team opted out in 2021, leaving Buck-Ziegler with a severely inexperienced roster in 2022 that finished 8-37 (3-24 Big West). She finishes with a record of 122-325-1.
Track and field: After a historic redshirt sophomore season that featured for the first Division I conference title for a CSUB woman and Big West Field Athlete of the Year honors, pole vaulter Miranda Miller made it to the NCAA preliminary rounds in Arkansas Thursday. Though ranked seventh entering the event, she finished tied for 20th needing a top-12 finish to qualify. She has two more years of eligibility.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: The baseball team is hosting camps at Hardt Field for the first time in two years this summer, two for prospects and two for kids, beginning in June ... Volleyball signed Slovakian duo Ella and Emma Erteltova, transfers from Florida International.