Bakersfield College defeated Moorpark 7-3 Saturday in baseball action at Gerry Collis Field.
The Renegades broke open a scoreless game in the fourth with six runs en route to a 7-3 victory over Moorpark on Saturday at Gerry Collis Field.
Former Foothill standout Trey Harmon opened the scoring with a two-run single, while Landn Kauk from Highland, Ashanti Ross and Frontier grad Will Reynolds also had RBI singles to give the Renegades (2-0) a 6-0 lead. The Raiders (0-2) scored all three of their runs in the ninth.
Stockdale graduate Alejandro Murillo (1-0) notched the win, pitching five scoreless innings with four strikeouts and no walks.
Whitby leads BC in track meet
Jacob Whitby set personal records in all three of his events to lead the Renegades in the On Your Marks track meet at Westmont College in Santa Barbara.
Whitby the highest placing collegiate thrower in the discus, placing third at 151-2. He was third in the hammer (46-2) and fourth in the shot put (46-6).
Other top placers for the men were Casey Watkins, fourth in the 60 at 7.1 seconds; and Derek Crawford, third in the 400 at 51.30.
Moeni Esparza paced the women with a second in the 400 at 1:02.90.
BC men defeat Pierce in basketball
The Bakersfield college men’s basketball team overcame a five-point halftime deficit to beat LA Piece 85-73 in Woodland Hills.
Anieus Medrano led the Renegades (14-7, 2-0 Western State Conference South) with 22 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.