COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Oct. 6-12: BC and CSUB volleyball teams shine, basketball is around the corner

As excitement begins to build for upcoming winter sports, let's take a look at how teams from BC and CSUB did from Wednesday to Tuesday, with many heading into the home stretch of their fall season:
Bakersfield College
Men’s soccer: An up-and-down season continues for BC, which began the year with four winless games, won four in a row and has now gone without a win for another four. Thanks to some draws along the way, the Renegades are hovering around .500 with a 4-5-3 record. Most recently, they rallied to tie Oxnard 2-2 on Friday with late goals from Andrew Gonzalez and Marco Guerrero. The Renegades will hope to earn their first win since Sept. 21 when they travel to Antelope Valley for a match Friday night.
Women’s soccer: It’s been a challenging year so far for the Renegades. After a two-week layoff in September due to a cancellation and a postponement, BC has lost six in a row. Following some blowout losses, a pair of closer, one-goal defeats — 1-0 against West LA on Friday, 2-1 against LA Valley on Tuesday — indicate the team may be headed in the right direction as they prepare for a road match at Santa Monica Friday.
Volleyball: The Renegades’ monumental streak continued Friday with a dominant 25-8, 25-9, 25-12 sweep of Antelope Valley, their 35th home win in a row, in which Yuliana Rivera had 14 digs. BC also established a more modest three-game road winning streak; Kami Marion had 20 kills in a comeback at Citrus College on Oct. 6. BC is 9-1 heading into a home game against Santa Monica Friday at 6 p.m.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: BC’s basketball teams don’t officially begin play until November, but the women scrimmaged several teams in Ventura Saturday and the men welcome Cerro Coso for an exhibition Friday… The football team, which sits at 4-1, was off last week but has a real test in its conference opener against No. 4 College of the Canyons Saturday at Memorial Stadium… BC women’s golf competed in a Western States Conference tournament in Simi Valley on Monday and is back on the course next Monday in Santa Clarita… After a short break from competition, BC wrestling was slated for a dual in Moorpark Wednesday night and another at Cerritos on Saturday.
Cal State Bakersfield
Women’s golf: CSUB placed last out of 20 teams at the 54-hole Aggie Invitational in Las Cruces, N.M. The Roadrunners finished 132 over par. Sophomore Aufa Rachmadya paced CSUB with a 23-over 239. The event’s top-scoring team was Incarnate Word, which edged the host New Mexico State by one stroke. CSUB’s next golf event is Oct. 25-27 in Kapolei, Hawaii.
Men’s soccer: Oct. 6 marked a milestone for the Roadrunners men’s soccer team, as they played their first home Big West match and came away with a 1-0 win over CSUF on Viva Los ‘Runners Night. Carlos Armendariz converted an early penalty kick, his third of the year, and Sucre Herrera kept a clean sheet in his first start in goal. CSUB couldn’t preserve that momentum Saturday, with Herrera conceding thrice in the first half of a 3-0 loss at UCSB. The Roadrunners sit at 4-7-1 after a 2-0 win on Wednesday at Sacramento State.
Women’s soccer: A road trip wasn't kind to CSUB women’s soccer, as they suffered a pair of shutout losses at Cal Poly and, again, UCSB, across which they were outshot 36-4. Now 1-10-2, the Roadrunners’ lone win this season came on Sept. 19 at Idaho State, when Jamie Ingrassia’s lone goal was enough for a 1-0 victory; CSUB will hope to replicate that performance in a home match against CSUF Thursday at 7 p.m.
Volleyball: The Roadrunners sit at 10-5, but four of their losses have come in Big West play. Nonetheless, they went 2-1 to begin a four-game road trip, sweeping UC Davis and rallying for a tiebreaker win at UC Riverside before falling 3-0 at Cal Poly. Seleisa Elisaia had 10 kills and 26 assists against Davis. Milica Vukobrat had 16 kills to lead the comeback in Riverside. CSUB has one more road game on Saturday in Hawaii before beginning a four-game homestand.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Friday and Saturday mark the return to competition for CSUB’s swimming and diving programs, which will play in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation this year… Women’s cross country also competes on Saturday at Santa Clara… Men’s and women’s basketball both announced their full schedules this past week, with the women hosting Bethesda to begin the season officially on Nov. 9, and the men opening on the road at last year’s NCAA semifinalists UCLA that same night. Conference play begins Dec. 30.