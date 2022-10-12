 Skip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Oct. 5-11: Last-minute finishes

CSUB volleyball players and coaches cheer on their team after scoring against Cal Poly.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

However you might evaluate the results of Kern County college sports teams in recent days — perhaps you'll opt for that most conventional metric of wins and losses — they've certainly provided no shortage of drama.

On Tuesday alone, Bakersfield College men's soccer used a pair of goals in the final five minutes from Angel Sandoval — returning from a one-game red-card suspension — to escape College of the Canyons at home, 4-2. Then a few hours later, Cal State Bakersfield volleyball battled Cal Poly in a five-set thriller that ran the gamut, featuring 15 ties in the second set followed by 9-0 and 8-0 runs in the third, before the last two points of the fifth set went the Mustangs' way.

