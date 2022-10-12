COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Oct. 5-11: Last-minute finishes

However you might evaluate the results of Kern County college sports teams in recent days — perhaps you'll opt for that most conventional metric of wins and losses — they've certainly provided no shortage of drama.
On Tuesday alone, Bakersfield College men's soccer used a pair of goals in the final five minutes from Angel Sandoval — returning from a one-game red-card suspension — to escape College of the Canyons at home, 4-2. Then a few hours later, Cal State Bakersfield volleyball battled Cal Poly in a five-set thriller that ran the gamut, featuring 15 ties in the second set followed by 9-0 and 8-0 runs in the third, before the last two points of the fifth set went the Mustangs' way.
And that's not even getting into what's been going on at CSUB's Main Soccer Field recently.
Men's soccer: One final nonconference contest in Oxnard did not go BC's way, as the high-flying Condors went up 3-0 early on their way to a 4-1 win. But the Renegades flipped the script to start conference play and picked up their first home win in nearly a month, dispatching Canyons behind Sandoval's hat trick and moving to 4-6-3, with a week to rest before Tuesday's away game at Citrus.
Volleyball: The Renegades are healthier and have switched to a 6-2 system, which certainly seems to be paying dividends so far. BC summarily dispatched Glendale on Oct. 5 behind nine kills and 10 aces from Alexandra Johnson, then swept Antelope Valley as well on Friday in nearly identical fashion as Tia Jules took the lead with nine kills of her own. BC moved to 6-7 overall entering Wednesday night's road contest at Citrus.
Women's soccer: It was a week of extremes for the Renegades, who lost 6-1 to Canyons Friday but came back four days later and breezed past Glendale 6-0. Alison Barrera posted a brace in the win over the Vaqueros, which brought BC to 7-3-2, 2-3 in conference, leading up to a Friday afternoon matchup with LA Valley.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Football travels to Canyons for a rare midweek matchup Thursday night, coming off a bye week ... Men's basketball scrimmaged Cuesta over the weekend and hosts Cerro Coso on Friday ... women's golf was scheduled to play at Woodley Lakes Golf Course on Wednesday ... wrestling is back in action Saturday at Cerritos.
Men's soccer: The Roadrunners earned their first Big West point of the season on Oct. 5 in a 0-0 draw with nationally ranked UC Santa Barbara, but were dealt a dramatic defeat against UC San Diego Saturday. Rene Cortez equalized for 10-man CSUB in the 83rd minute, only for the Tritons' Nick Cirrito to retake the lead on the very next shot of the game for a game-winning goal. CSUB dropped to 2-8-2 overall entering Wednesday afternoon's road match at UC Davis.
Volleyball: CSUB looks like it's beginning to find its groove three games into a four-game homestand, sweeping UC Davis and UC Riverside — the latter behind a season-high 15 kills from Bakersfield native Ava Palm, with Paige Calvin also earning Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors for her efforts — then pushing a high-level Cal Poly squad to five sets Tuesday. The Roadrunners got a heroic 19-kill, five-ace showing from Hayley McCluskey but it wasn't quite enough as they fell 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 21-25, 13-15 to drop to 5-13 (2-5 Big West). Next up, Hawaii visits the Icardo Center Friday.
Women's soccer: An early sixth-minute goal for Jette Zimmer turned into something of a disappointing draw for the Roadrunners Saturday when UC Riverside's Leyna Wood equalized late. The Highlanders outshot CSUB 9-7 in the second half after posting just three shots in the first. Next up for the Roadrunners (4-6-4, 2-1-3) is a trip to UC Davis Thursday.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Swimming and diving will officially get underway with a pair of home meets on Friday and Saturday ... women's basketball released its schedule for the upcoming season.
