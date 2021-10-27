COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Oct. 20-26: CSUB men's soccer, women's volleyball bounce back

At both local colleges, the men's soccer teams surged in their conferences' standings, while the women's volleyball teams each earned a pair of key wins. Here's some more information on what's been going on around Bakersfield:
Bakersfield College
Cross country: The Renegades raced fellow Western State Conference teams at Legg Lake Friday — Jacob Yagers finished first on a four-mile run with a time of 19:44 as the men’s team placed third out of eight teams. The women’s team finished fifth, paced by sixth-place runner Crystal Raya. Both teams compete next in Orange Nov. 5.
Football: The Renegades stifled a dynamic Ventura Pirates offense that had posted 400 rushing yards a week earlier, forcing four turnovers and repeatedly making the Pirates settle for field goals deep in BC territory. But it wasn’t quite enough, as BC’s passing offense fell flat on a prospective game-winning drive and the Pirates held on, 23-17. The biggest blow to the team came Wednesday, however, when they had to retroactively forfeit three wins from earlier in the season after inadvertently fielding an academically ineligible player, athletic director Reggie Bolton said. With its record reduced to 1-6, BC hosts Long Beach Saturday night.
Men’s soccer: BC has built a lead in the WSC, extending its unbeaten conference record to 3-0-1 with a 4-0 home win against Citrus and a 5-1 road victory over Canyons. Anthony Miron leads the team in points with six goals and one assist on the year. The Renegades host their closest conference competition, Antelope Valley, on Tuesday.
Volleyball: The Renegades continue to plow through their league schedule, beating Glendale 3-0 on Oct. 20 and Canyons 3-1 on Friday. Samantha Smith totaled 30 assists and 27 digs across the two games. Wednesday’s game against West LA has been postponed, so BC will host Citrus Friday before embarking on a three-game road trip.
Women’s soccer: BC snapped an eight-game losing streak in a road non-conference victory against Cuesta that had been postponed from Sept. 10. Despite being outshot 24-8, the Renegades got one past Sadie Magpie late for the win. The team rebounded from losing 8-0 at Antelope Valley just a day earlier. On Tuesday they regressed somewhat with a 2-0 loss to Canyons, though the Cougars had beaten them 6-0 earlier in the year. Next, the Renegades, now 2-9-1, host Citrus on Friday.
Wrestling: The Renegades defeated Cuesta College 24-15 in their final home dual of the season Oct. 20, even though the season has another month and a half remaining. Josiah Quiroz earned a late escape to break a scoreless tie in the third period at 157, Gracen Hayes secured a game-winning four-point near-fall at 165 and Jonathan Hunter pinned Humphrey Quirie at 184. BC competes next at Cuesta in a tournament Saturday.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Both basketball teams participated in scrimmages Saturday; the men’s team has its home opener Nov. 4… Women’s golf is slated for conference finals competition next week.
Cal State Bakersfield
Men’s soccer: It was a monumental week for the Roadrunners, and it started with a golden goal at the Main Soccer Field from Tom Shepherd for a 2-1 win over UC Davis. CSUB then traveled south to clinch a playoff spot by beating last-place UC San Diego 2-0. Goalkeeper Scott Pengelly was named Big West Defensive Player of the Week for his performances. Heading into their final match of the year, at home against third-place Cal Poly on Saturday, the Roadrunners have clinched at least the fourth seed, meaning they will have a home tournament game. The question is whether they can move into the second seed and get a first-round bye. They would need a win over the Mustangs — both teams have 15 points thus far this year — and a loss by 17-point UC Irvine. The Anteaters, who routed CSUB 5-0 on Oct. 16, will be on the road at CSUF.
Volleyball: The Roadrunners suffered a setback when they dropped a pair of conference games at Cal Poly and Hawaii, but rebounded in dramatic fashion against UC Irvine, coming back from a two-set deficit and clinching the tiebreaking fifth set by a 16-14 score. Brooke Boiseau led CSUB with 17 kills. They followed that performance with a significantly less dramatic win against UC San Diego, a 3-0 sweep in which libero Paige Calvin posted six aces. Halfway through their four-game homestand, the Roadrunners, now 12-6, will next host Long Beach State on Friday.
Women’s golf: CSUB golf was in action in Hawaii at Kapolei Golf Club Monday through Wednesday. Christy Mae Saban led the Roadrunners at a 7-over 79 after one day, before CSUB posted its best overall round on Tuesday with a total of 322 strokes, despite sitting in ninth place out of nine competing teams.
Women’s soccer: Last Thursday’s match against UC Irvine took a turn for the worse when Kayla Edwards was sent off for an intentional handball shortly before the half. The Anteaters converted the ensuing penalty and scored four second-half goals to win 5-0 despite 11 saves from Flavia Burrell. CSUB also dropped its home finale against Hawaii 4-0 on Sunday to fall to 1-14-2. The Roadrunners will look for their first conference win as they travel to UC Riverside Thursday.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Both swimming and diving teams will compete against Pomona-Pitzer Saturday — they won decisively against the Sagehens in 2019… After their media day Wednesday, the men’s and women’s basketball teams will host the Blue-Gold Scrimmage at the Icardo Center Thursday night — both teams open their regular season Nov. 9… Women’s cross country competes at the Big West Championships in Davis on Friday.