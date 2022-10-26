COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Oct. 19-25: Second-half teams

Usually when a squad is known for its second-half performance, that means it's shown a propensity for late-game comebacks. But around this part of the calendar, many college teams are simply hoping to turn up the intensity during the second half of their conference schedules.
The Cal State Bakersfield volleyball squad dragged a few of the Big West Conference's top teams into five-set matches leading up to the halfway point and will now hope to get back into the win column beginning with Friday's away game at Cal State Fullerton. Bakersfield College men's soccer will look for a similar result that same night as it takes an unbeaten conference record on the road to Canyons.
BC's women's soccer and volleyball teams have already started seeing favorable results in some rematches of their own.
Here's how it all went down, as the Renegades and Roadrunners continued angling for playoff spots with the fall postseason rapidly approaching.
Cross-country: Both Renegades teams finished second overall in the Western State Conference Championships, led by Francisco Felix and Jacob Yagers on the men's side and Rain Gomez for the women's team. The BC men fell just one point short of a conference title. Their next chance to shine will be in Bakersfield at the SoCal Championships, which are slated for 10 a.m. at Kern County Soccer Park on Nov. 4.
Football: BC football may have turned a corner this past Saturday with a surprising 31-21 win over Ventura that boosted the Renegades to No. 18 in the state rankings. Quarterback Joseph Campbell ran for three scores as the Pirates' offense sputtered all night. Next up for BC (4-3) is No. 13 Long Beach on the road.
Men's soccer: The past week brought a pair of high-scoring draws for BC, 2-2 at home against Glendale on a late Jalen Prioleau equalizer and 3-3 at Antelope Valley as the Marauders rallied following a 2-0 halftime deficit. The Renegades now sit at 5-6-5 overall ahead of their trip to Santa Clarita.
Volleyball: BC extended its winning streak to five games entering Wednesday night's showdown with Canyons. First, led by a career-high 18 kills from Tia Jules, the Renegades knocked off West LA 3-1 on Oct. 19, despite an injury to Kami Marion. Two days later, it was Alexandra Johnson leading the way as BC avenged an early-season defeat to Santa Monica, sweeping the Corsairs at the Gil Bishop Sports Center. That boosted the Renegades to 9-7 overall, 5-2 in conference.
Women's soccer: Given a second chance at rival Antelope Valley Friday, this time in Lancaster, the Renegades kept a clean sheet until Cassi James converted a long-range shot in the 88th minute to deal BC a 1-0 loss. Tuesday's return home brought a more favorable result against Citrus, which had beaten BC 3-0 on Sept. 30. This time, Karla Esqueda Cardona and Halle Knox were the scorers in a 2-2 draw. Just five games remain on the schedule with BC (9-4-3, 4-4-1) fifth of eight teams in its division.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Women's basketball scrimmaged Ventura Saturday and will do the same in Lemoore Friday ... A busy week for women's golf featured home competition at Rio Bravo Monday and the start of the conference finals Wednesday ... Prior to Wednesday night's dual at Cuesta, the Renegades were there for the Meathead Movers Tournament Saturday and finished sixth of 20 teams, with Galilea Chavez claiming a win in the women's round robin at 220.
Men's soccer: It was another tough week for the Roadrunners, who have now allowed two goals in each of their last five games and remain 0-10-2 since Sept. 4. After taking an early lead on a Carlos Armendariz penalty kick in Irvine on Oct. 19, CSUB allowed two goals to the Anteaters, then got shut out at home by UC Riverside Saturday. The Roadrunners' season finale awaits at Cal Poly on Saturday.
Swimming and diving: Both the men's and women's teams won by margins of over 100 points against Pomona-Pitzer, in a performance coach Chris Hansen told the CSUB website was "the best we have looked as a team since prior to COVID." Among the top performers were Mikayla Popham (three individual wins, one relay win), Lorena Jerebic (two individual, two relay) and Vili Sivec (two individual, two relay). Next up is a trip to Pacific on Nov. 5.
Women's soccer: A pair of draws against Hawaii and UC San Diego helped CSUB stay afloat in the Big West playoff race, but just barely. The latter was particularly frustrating because it came after the Roadrunners took a 2-0 halftime lead, thanks to a goal and an assist by Kaylee Covert on Senior Night, then had a Dome Rodriguez strike disallowed. Kennedy Carter ultimately drove home the late equalizer as the Tritons tied it 2-2 last Thursday. That left the Roadrunners almost assuredly needing a win at Cal State Fullerton — they still haven't won on the road this season — and a Hawaii-UC Irvine tie Thursday night to reach the playoffs.
Volleyball: The latest road trip has not been kind to the Roadrunners, who fell 3-2 at UC Irvine despite a memorable 14-kill showing from Hana Makonova, then were swept at UC San Diego to fall to 5-17 overall. They play at Long Beach State Friday.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: The men's and women's basketball teams hosted their annual Blue-Gold Scrimmage Tuesday night ... Cross-country closes its season in Riverside Saturday ... Women's golf was still competing at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational in Hawaii through Wednesday but was eighth of 13 teams through two rounds, led by Arlene Salvador.
