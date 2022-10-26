 Skip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Oct. 19-25: Second-half teams

BC Vball

BC's Kya Jones returns a serve from West LA during their game on Oct. 19 as teammate Tori Robertson looks on.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Usually when a squad is known for its second-half performance, that means it's shown a propensity for late-game comebacks. But around this part of the calendar, many college teams are simply hoping to turn up the intensity during the second half of their conference schedules.

The Cal State Bakersfield volleyball squad dragged a few of the Big West Conference's top teams into five-set matches leading up to the halfway point and will now hope to get back into the win column beginning with Friday's away game at Cal State Fullerton. Bakersfield College men's soccer will look for a similar result that same night as it takes an unbeaten conference record on the road to Canyons.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

