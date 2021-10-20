COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Oct. 13-19: Men's soccer teams heading into home stretch

There’s a sense of urgency beginning to permeate many of the fall sporting events at BC and CSUB, with post-conference competition less than a month away. Let’s see how local teams did this past week as their postseason prospects started to come into focus.
Bakersfield College
Football: Turnovers and drops plagued the Renegades (4-2) in their 35-21 home loss to College of the Canyons Saturday. The Cougars, one of the top squads in the state, picked off Dexter Frampton thrice in the first half and scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, then held on throughout the slow second half. It doesn’t get any easier for BC Saturday at Ventura.
Men’s soccer: The Renegades seem to be finding its groove at the right time, with its three-game losing streak in the rear-view mirror after a pair of draws and a dominant 5-0 win in a conference match against Glendale Tuesday. Angel Sandoval recorded a hat-trick bookended by lone goals from Anthony Miron and Daniel Nino. BC hosts Citrus Friday.
Volleyball: The last week of competition brought two more games for BC, and they kept winning for their 36th and 37th straight home victories. Kami Marion had 15 kills against Santa Monica and 13 against Ventura. Sitting at 11-1 and 5-0 in conference, the Renegades traveled to Glendale Wednesday night.
Women’s soccer: The struggles continue for the Renegades, who showed flashes of potential in a 2-1 defeat against LA Valley last week but turned around and lost by a combined 12-0 score in road games against Santa Monica and Antelope Valley, with a third slated for Wednesday afternoon at Cuesta. With a Friday game against Cerro Coso canceled, BC will host Canyons Tuesday.
Wrestling: BC competed at Moorpark on Wednesday and Cerritos on Saturday. The Renegades saw their dual against the Moorpark Raiders come down to the wire; tied at 27, Anthonie Banuelos earned a pin at 197 and the Raiders only managed a decision in the heavyweight class, lifting BC to a 33-30 win. At Cerritos, BC went 2-2, beating Palomar but losing to the host in the semifinals and then splitting its two games in the consolation ladder. The Renegades now have a 6-4 overall record in duals heading into Wednesday’s showdown with Cuesta, the final home dual of the year.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Men’s basketball scrimmaged with Cerro Coso on Friday and will travel to Cuesta for another exhibition Saturday; the women’s team scrimmages at Reedley the same day… Men’s and women’s cross country will participate in conference finals at Legg Lake on Friday… Women’s golf competed in Santa Clarita on Monday and conference finals begin next week.
Cal State Bakersfield
Men’s soccer: After a two-goal win at Sacramento State — CSUB’s best margin of the season, featuring Justin Markus’s first career goal — the Roadrunners conceded five times in a deflating home loss to UC Irvine on Saturday. Entering Wednesday’s home match against UC Davis and Saturday’s road contest at UC San Diego, CSUB sat at sixth place in a conference that sends six teams to the playoffs (starting Nov. 3), hoping to improve its seeding.
Swimming and diving: The Roadrunners debuted in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation with solid showings at home in the Sprint Invitational on Friday and Roadrunner Invitational on Saturday. The weekend featured dominant relay performances from the women’s team, keyed by juniors Autumn D’Arcy and Tabea Mose and sophomore Mikayla Popham. Ultimately, the men finished second and the women finished third in their respective competitions.
Volleyball: The Roadrunners lost 3-0 at Hawaii Saturday to fall to 3-5 in conference play, concluding a four-game road trip. Seleisa Elisaia had 11 digs and 30 assists. No Roadrunner posted double-digit kills. CSUB now begins a lengthy homestand with matchups against UC Irvine and UC San Diego on Friday and Saturday.
Women’s soccer: CSUB has lost five of six games since its lone win on Sept. 19, most recently falling 2-0 at home to CSUF and then, in perhaps its most crushing result of the season, conceding a double-overtime winner with 29 seconds remaining against Long Beach State. Freshman goalie Flavia Burrell has 92 saves on the year — no other Big West keeper has more than 55 — but the Roadrunners’ offense has scored just five goals this year. CSUB hosts UC Irvine Thursday night.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Women’s cross country competed in Sunnyvale, led by distance runner AJ Frausto, who completed a 6K in 22:17… Women’s golf returns to the course in Hawaii at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational from Monday to Wednesday.