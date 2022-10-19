 Skip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Oct. 12-18: Playoff positioning

CSUB's Kalea Eichenberger goes up against CSUN's Sami Alarcon during a September matchup. The Roadrunners find themselves in the conference's final playoff spot with two games to go.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Nearly every Cal State Bakersfield sports team has experienced a downturn in performance in its second season in the Big West Conference. The women's soccer Roadrunners, however, have bucked that trend, now sitting smack in the middle of the league with a practically brand-new roster.

Just as women's soccer opened up the fall sports slate with exhibition play in August, it will also herald the coming of the postseason. CSUB has two games left to jockey for playoff position, currently sitting in the last qualifying spot in sixth place, but also having played one more game than most other teams in the conference.

