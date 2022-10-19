COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Oct. 12-18: Playoff positioning

Nearly every Cal State Bakersfield sports team has experienced a downturn in performance in its second season in the Big West Conference. The women's soccer Roadrunners, however, have bucked that trend, now sitting smack in the middle of the league with a practically brand-new roster.
Just as women's soccer opened up the fall sports slate with exhibition play in August, it will also herald the coming of the postseason. CSUB has two games left to jockey for playoff position, currently sitting in the last qualifying spot in sixth place, but also having played one more game than most other teams in the conference.
Here's more on how the Roadrunners got there, and everything else going on around Bakersfield.
Football: The odd scheduling gambit of positioning a rare Thursday night matchup between a bye week and a homecoming tilt with Ventura seems to have worked out so far for BC. The Renegades beat Canyons 17-7, their first victory over the Cougars in over a decade, behind a lockdown defensive performance featuring six sacks. Jihad Marks had 156 receiving yards and took a screen 71 yards for the game-clinching touchdown late as BC spoiled Canyons' homecoming and improved to 3-3.
Men's soccer: BC continued its road success, though it needed to rally after falling behind 2-0 at Citrus. Anthony Miron came through with a brace and then an assist on Jobanni Hernandez's 80th-minute winner to boost the Renegades to 5-6-3 entering a home fixture against Glendale on Friday.
Volleyball: The Renegades clawed their way back up to .500 at 7-7 entering Wednesday's clash with West LA. They knocked off Citrus on the road, bouncing back from a first-set loss with a dominant 25-7 display and then taking two more narrow frames for a 3-1 victory, led by 15 kills from Alexandra Johnson.
Women's soccer: The newly high-flying Renegade offense went on the road and came away with a pair of big conference wins, 4-2 over LA Valley Friday and 7-2 over West LA Tuesday, improving to an impressive 9-3-2 overall with seven league games left. Next up is a rematch with Antelope Valley in Lancaster Friday.
Wrestling: BC took its first two dual losses of the year on a 1-2 day at Cerritos, beating Palomar but falling to Mt. San Antonio and then Santa Ana on dual meet tie-breaking criteria. The Renegades are now 5-2 in duals, with a road competition coming up at Cuesta Saturday.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Cross-country is back for conference-championship action at Moorpark Friday ... Men's basketball hosted Cerro Coso for a scrimmage Friday, and the women's team will have one of its own Saturday at Ventura ... Women's golf competed at Santa Maria Monday.
Men's soccer: The Roadrunners are still looking for their first conference win after losses to UC Davis and CSUN. Atli Stefansson scored his first career goal for CSUB in Davis, but the team was unable to rally from two-goal deficits in both matches. Those results dropped CSUB to 2-10-2 entering Wednesday night's matchup with UC Irvine.
Swimming and diving: At the home Roadrunner Invitational, Chelaine van der Westhuizen earned consecutive wins in the 50 and 200 breaststroke events in her CSUB debut. Returning stalwart Mikayla Popham added a win in the 500 freestyle and freshman Vili Sivec provided the lone win for the men's team in the 200 butterfly. Both teams will host Pomona-Pitzer for a dual meet this Saturday.
Volleyball: CSUB suffered a bit of deja vu Thursday night, again taking a top Big West contender to five sets but falling in the final frame. This time it was Hawaii, as the Rainbow Wahine shook off a close first-set loss, won easily in the second and third frames, and eventually fought off the Roadrunners in the fifth for a 3-2 victory in the Icardo Center. Hayley McCluskey again paced CSUB with 14 kills. The Roadrunners fell to 5-15 (2-6 Big West) with plenty of games left to be played, beginning Friday night at UC Irvine.
Women's soccer: October hasn't been especially kind to CSUB as it still awaits its first win of the month, but the Roadrunners bounced back from a 4-1 loss to UC Davis — in which Leslie Fregoso had a hat trick within nine minutes — to tie Hawaii on the road and pick up a point. Anela Nigito equalized in the 1-1 draw. The sixth-place Roadrunners, with 10 conference points, have played one more game than UC Irvine and UC Davis (11 apiece) as well as Hawaii (9) but can rise in the rankings with a win against UC San Diego (6) on Thursday night.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Both the men's and women's basketball teams will debut with the Blue-Gold Scrimmage Tuesday ... Helena Valentic again paced the Roadrunner cross-country runners in Sunnyvale, as they now turn their attention to the Big West Championships in Riverside Oct. 29 ... women's golf is back in Hawaii starting Monday.
