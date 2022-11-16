 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Nov. 9-15: Conference champs

20221112-bc-bcsoccer (copy)

Bakersfield College players celebrate after Friday's win, which secured their place in the playoffs.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A season's worth of hard work paid off for the Bakersfield College men's soccer and wrestling teams this past week as both took home conference titles.

Yet with postseason regional and state competitions on the way, fall sports still aren't quite over. This past week, even as basketball teams at BC and Cal State Bakersfield kicked their seasons into gear, there were still squads like BC volleyball angling for postseason positioning.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections