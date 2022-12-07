COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Nov. 30-Dec. 6: College sports are coming home

It may be finals week at both local colleges, but winter sports are just getting started.
After a dearth of home events at Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield in recent weeks — the CSUB basketball teams have played a combined three home games since beginning their seasons a month ago — the Gil Bishop Sports Center and Icardo Center will see their fair share of action before the month is out.
But don't lose track of what's going on beyond Kern County's borders. This weekend, at least eight Renegade wrestlers will have a chance at statewide glory when they meet the California Community College Athletic Association's best of the best in Lemoore.
Read on for more on how they got there.
Bakersfield College
Men's basketball: The Renegades suffered a rather disappointing week that featured a 100-83 road loss at West Hills Lemoore on Nov. 30, despite Rahmel Davis' highest point total since March 27, 2021, and a postponed home game against Oxnard. The Condors had insufficient players due to illness, according to BC. That game was rescheduled for Tuesday, but prior to that the Renegades, who sit at 3-4, will compete at the Santa Barbara City Tournament starting Thursday against Long Beach City.
Women's basketball: A young BC team is experiencing some early-season adversity, as it took three losses late last week in Santa Ana, falling to the hosts as well as Porterville and San Diego City. The Renegades' offense has relied heavily on the talents of Elise Enriquez, who went off for 28, including six 3-pointers, against Santa Ana as the rest of the team totaled just 37. BC got closest to a win against Porterville, though, leading 42-37 early in the third quarter before allowing a 13-4 run. Enriquez tied the game by connecting from deep with six seconds left but Gracie Magana won it for the Pirates moments later. Next up for the Renegades, now 3-8, is Santa Barbara on the road Wednesday.
Wrestling: BC will be extremely well-represented at the state championships Friday and Saturday after eight wrestlers finished in at least eighth place at the Southern California regionals Saturday to earn automatic qualification. Two more were named alternates. The Renegades' top performers included regional champions Luke Combs at 174 and heavyweight Corbin Hayes, as well as third-place finishers Gracen Hayes at 165 and Armando Medrano at 197.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: BC announced that its spring sports media day will take place Jan. 13.
Cal State Bakersfield
Men's basketball: The grueling road schedule continues for CSUB, which lost at Dartmouth Saturday and San Jose State Tuesday. The Roadrunners' typically staunch defense did not travel well to New Hampshire, as CSUB fell 79-54 to the Big Green despite a career-high 20 points from Marvin McGhee III. Much closer to home, the Roadrunners led 18-10 early over the Spartans Tuesday but went into the half tied and slumped to a 58-48 loss to fall to 4-5 on the year. They have a break before hosting Abilene Christian on Dec. 17.
Swimming and diving: The Roadrunners set record after record in what coach Chris Hansen told the school's website was "the best mid-season meet in my history at CSUB." On the women's side, Mikayla Popham opened the Big Al Invitational in Princeton, N.J., by winning the 500 freestyle with a personal best, then picked up another victory in the 200 freestyle on the second day, then broke CSUB's 200 backstroke record on the third. Chelaine van der Westhuizen and Antonio Milin each set new records in the 100 backstroke on the second day. And freshman Vili Sivec reset the men's team's 200 backstroke record on the final day after shining all weekend. The Roadrunners will return home for a dual against UC Santa Barbara on Dec. 17.
Women's basketball: Despite playing without key contributors in guard Shaunae Brown and forward Hennie van Schaik, the Roadrunners earned one of their most dramatic wins in recent memory by defeating Omaha 69-68 in their home opener Sunday. Trailing 68-66 with a minute left in overtime, CSUB committed a bizarre turnover on an inbounds pass, but quickly got a defensive stop. Taylor Caldwell, playing her first game in 11 months after tearing her ACL while with Grand Canyon in January, found Sophie Tougas for the game-winning 3-pointer with nine seconds left. Caldwell finished with 15 points, and Tougas earned the team lead with 17 as CSUB improved to 2-2 despite 18 first-half turnovers. The Roadrunners went back out on the road for a matchup with Pepperdine Wednesday night.
Wrestling: CSUB sent a contingent to the highly competitive Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas last weekend and 25th-ranked 133-pounder Chance Rich impressed, knocking off a trio of higher-ranked foes. Rich beat No. 7 Chris Cannon of Northwestern 4-1 by injury default on Saturday to cement a seventh-place finish. The Roadrunners now have nearly a month off before competing at the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tenn., in the new year.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Another Stockdale product is joining CSUB softball, as 2024 infielder Jillian Sanchez announced her commitment Tuesday. That came after Stockton-Lincoln senior outfielder Daniella Hunter signed on Friday ... Track and field announced its schedule, which begins on Jan. 13 in Flagstaff, Ariz. ... Fifth-year senior Hayley McCluskey earned an all-conference honorable mention for volleyball.