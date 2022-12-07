 Skip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Nov. 30-Dec. 6: College sports are coming home

CSUBvsLong Beach WBB007 (copy) (copy)

CSUB's Sophie Tougas looks to pass against Long Beach State during a 2021 game at the Icardo Center. Tougas hit an overtime game-winner against Omaha Sunday.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

It may be finals week at both local colleges, but winter sports are just getting started.

After a dearth of home events at Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield in recent weeks — the CSUB basketball teams have played a combined three home games since beginning their seasons a month ago — the Gil Bishop Sports Center and Icardo Center will see their fair share of action before the month is out.

