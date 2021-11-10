COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Nov. 3-9: Basketball is back in Bakersfield

It's an exciting time to be a sports fan in Kern County, as the start of the winter sports season overlaps with the playoffs for fall sports. BC and CSUB's basketball teams embarked on their 2021-22 campaigns in this past week, as soccer and volleyball teams at BC were angling for postseason positioning.
Bakersfield College
Football: The Renegades surrendered a second half lead to fall 27-24 to East Los Angeles College Saturday. BC was penalized 12 times for 118 yards on the day and gave the Huskies numerous chances to put up points as a result. The defense fell victim to an array of long runs in the fourth quarter and a game-winner by quarterback Rudy Garcia. The Renegades will conclude its season at Allan Hancock Saturday afternoon.
Men’s basketball: Deandre Pemberton played 37 minutes and made 14 of 16 free throws to lead BC with 21 points in an 88-78 road win over Santa Barbara. The Renegades made 37 of 48 free throws overall in the season-opening victory. They’ll be at home for the first time this year Thursday night to host West Hills Lemoore.
Men’s soccer: BC continued its dominant run through the Western State Conference with wins over Glendale and Citrus. Anthony Miron has a team-leading nine goals, and the Renegades are positioned well in their league as they head into their final regular-season match at home against Canyons Friday. BC isn’t yet ranked in the California Community College Athletic Association poll, though it did receive three votes.
Volleyball: The Renegades had an immaculate week, sweeping Antelope Valley and Cuesta on the road and West LA at home Tuesday for Sophomore Night. Setter Francesca Hernandez continued her steady play from the setter spot, recording 19, 22 and 22 assists in those games. BC traveled to Santa Monica for a final road match Wednesday night in advance of opening the postseason Nov. 16 in a Western State Conference crossover playoff game.
Women’s basketball: BC’s women’s basketball team got off to an excellent start to the season with a pair of close home wins over Pasadena City and Riverside. In both games, the Renegades outscored their opponents by nine points in the fourth quarter to cement their victories. Freshman forward Kathleen Rodriguez stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points and 21 rebounds against Riverside. The Renegades will be at Riverside for a tournament from Thursday to Saturday.
Women’s soccer: The Renegades quietly assembled an even 3-3-1 record in their last seven games (granted, including a forfeit win), most recently winning on the road in LA Valley to avenge their October defeat, and tying Santa Monica at home. They conclude their season at home against Antelope Valley Friday afternoon.
Wrestling: BC had an unusual dual against NAIA Vanguard University in Costa Mesa. The ever-reliable Jonathan Hunter’s pin at 184 supplied the Renegades’ only non-forfeit win in a 40-12 loss. The Renegades will return to competition against SCWA Southeast foes in a tournament at West Hills on Saturday.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: The men’s and women’s cross-country teams competed in Irvine and, led by Jacob Yagers and Crystal Raya, qualified for the state championships in Fresno on Nov. 20… Yasmin Guerrero will represent BC women’s golf at the CCCAA Championships in Arroyo Grande this weekend.
Cal State Bakersfield
Men’s basketball: While CSUB breezed past San Diego Christian in an exhibition win Saturday, playing 14 members of its roster, the Roadrunners saw their degree of difficulty ramp up considerably when they went down to No. 2 UCLA and lost 95-58 Tuesday night. Transfer guard David Walker led CSUB in minutes and earned 10 points and six rebounds. The Roadrunners will be back in the Icardo Center Saturday as they face Life Pacific.
Men’s soccer: The Roadrunners’ season came to an end with a 3-1 loss at home to UC Davis in the Big West playoffs. CSUB’s offense went cold after an early score by Tom Shepherd, and the Aggies piled on the goals to avenge a defeat at the Main Soccer Field two weeks earlier. UC Davis was eliminated by UC Santa Barbara in overtime Saturday, and the Big West finals will be contested by UCSB and UC Irvine.
Swimming and diving: Both the men’s and women’s teams won duals again on Saturday over Pacific (with similar 83- and 74-point margins). Autumn D’Arcy — the conference’s women’s swimmer of the week after her performance against Pomona-Pitzer — and Mikayla Popham won three races each. Kris Rogic secured three wins of his own on the men’s side and also shone in his team’s 400 Medley Relay. The teams compete next at a tournament hosted by Dixie State in Utah beginning Nov. 18.
Volleyball: The Roadrunners had a four-game winning streak snapped when they were swept in Santa Barbara on Nov. 5, but they rebounded against a lower-level conference foe the next day, beating CSUN 3-1 behind 36 assists from Seleisa Elisaia. Six more conference games remain for CSUB, beginning with a match against UC Riverside Friday as they start another four-game homestand.
Women’s basketball: The Roadrunners tuned up for the regular season with an exhibition win over Division II Cal State Dominguez Hills, then opened with a 92-point victory over non-NCAA Bethesda. CSUB built a lead with stifling defense early, then outrebounded the Flames 37-7 in the second half to pour it on even more. Jayden Eggleston recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds and Hennie van Schaik had 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Roadrunners have a week off before beginning a road trip at Pacific Nov. 17.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: CSUB baseball went 2-0-2 in exhibitions at Santa Clara over the weekend and will return home for the Blue-Gold World Series scrimmages at Hardt Field starting Thursday… Women’s cross-country will compete in the NCAA regionals in Sacramento Friday… Wrestling opened its season at the Menlo Open and Bill Musick Open over the weekend and travels to Michigan for its first dual Sunday.