COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Nov. 23-29: Quiet end to fall sports

CSUB's Paige Calvin dives to return the ball back over the net during an October matchup with Cal Poly. Calvin was one of six Roadrunner seniors who finished their indoor volleyball careers Saturday.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

This time last year, fall college sports were reaching their climax. Volleyball teams at both Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield had reached the postseason, and BC made it all the way to the state playoffs in Fresno.

This year, though, BC volleyball suffered an uncharacteristic second-round exit and CSUB endured its worst season under Giovana Melo. Plenty of other local teams narrowly missed the postseason, too; BC football was one slightly better offensive fourth quarter against Allan Hancock away from a conference championship, and CSUB women's soccer gradually slipped in the Big West standings during a late string of draws.

