COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Nov. 23-29: Quiet end to fall sports

This time last year, fall college sports were reaching their climax. Volleyball teams at both Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield had reached the postseason, and BC made it all the way to the state playoffs in Fresno.
This year, though, BC volleyball suffered an uncharacteristic second-round exit and CSUB endured its worst season under Giovana Melo. Plenty of other local teams narrowly missed the postseason, too; BC football was one slightly better offensive fourth quarter against Allan Hancock away from a conference championship, and CSUB women's soccer gradually slipped in the Big West standings during a late string of draws.
Individual sports, particularly at BC, have had a better go of it. Women's golf and men's and women's cross-country reached state championships, but those are all in the rear-view mirror.
BC wrestling, which is the final fall sports team still in action after CSUB volleyball wrapped up this past week, still has regional and state competition ahead, beginning at East Los Angeles College on Saturday.
That will be worth keeping an eye on during this quiet period between holidays.
Bakersfield College
Men's basketball: After a string of narrow losses early in the year, the Renegades broke through for 32- and 34-point wins this week. BC first beat West Hills Coalinga, a team that entered at 4-1, by a resounding 89-57 margin after going up 49-17 by halftime. Rahmel Davis had a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double, already his fourth double-double of the year, and Eloy Medina hit seven 3-pointers and led the Renegades with 23 points. Dusten Henderson tallied a double-double of his own off the bench. He carried that success into a rare matchup with a four-year school in the University of Antelope Valley, in which he and Sean Fry led BC with 16 points apiece. Ipreye Egbe had a career-high 14 as the Renegades downed UAV 97-63, improving their record to 3-3 entering Wednesday night's clash with West Hills Lemoore.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Women's basketball is at Santa Ana Thursday to open a tournament... 34 fall athletes received some form of all-conference nod, as Angel Sandoval and Jose Medina took home conference player of the year honors in men's soccer, offensive and defensive, respectively.
Cal State Bakersfield
Men's basketball: The Jim Forbes Classic went downhill for CSUB after the Roadrunners' initial win against Texas A&M—Corpus Christi. On Nov. 23, they fell to host UTEP 68-67 in overtime. Freshman Cedquavious "Dae Dae" Hunter made a go-ahead jumper with seven seconds left but was called for a foul moments later on Shamar Givance, who converted the game-winning pair of free throws. Two days later, CSUB came out strong early against Alcorn State but allowed a long run after halftime and was unable to claw its way back into the game. The Roadrunners rebounded at home with a 90-49 win Tuesday against NAIA foe La Sierra, behind season highs from Hunter, Travis Henson, and more, plus a Modestas Kancleris double-double. They will travel to face Dartmouth Saturday.
Volleyball: The Roadrunners dropped a pair of home matches to close the season and finished with a 7-25 record. Despite 15 kills by Ava Palm, CSUB fell to UC San Diego 3-1 Friday, and on Saturday they dragged UC Irvine into another five-set match but lost 3-2. Freshman Naomi Chankoumi got her first career start and a career-high 14 kills, but the Roadrunners declined over the course of the fourth and fifth sets and dropped to 0-6 in five-set matches on the year.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Swimming and diving returns to action in Princeton, N.J., on Friday ... Women's basketball had its home opener against Fresno Pacific canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the Sunbirds' program ... The wrestling team is at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas beginning Friday.
