COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Nov. 2-8: Will these first impressions last?

Modestas Kancleris from Cal State Bakersfield avoids defenders as he attempts a basket at the Icardo Center at CSUB on Monday evening. The Runners took the win as they faced off against San Diego Christian College.

Last week's action gave a variety of Kern County teams a chance to make great initial impressions with the winter sports season finally underway.

And while a few stumbled out of the gate, all provided at least some cause for optimism. It's hard to judge results against nonconference opposition, but all five debutants from last week — men's and women's basketball teams from Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield, plus CSUB wrestling — demonstrated sizable influxes of new talent entering the long season ahead.

