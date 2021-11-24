COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Nov. 17-23: No shortage of pre-holiday sports action

Local sports have not slowed down in advance of Thanksgiving, with the return of wrestling action at CSUB and a handful of playoff games for BC. Here’s more:
Bakersfield College
Cross-country: The cross-country season concluded Saturday with the California Community College Athletic Association tournament in Fresno, where both the men’s and women’s teams finished close to the middle of the pack (11th out of 21 and 10th out of 20, respectively). Renegade racing resumes during the spring track and field season.
Men’s basketball: The Renegades surrendered an early lead at Porterville, where they were outscored 29-10 in the first 13 minutes of the second half. Despite a late rally, they fell 63-61 to the Pirates for their first loss of the season. Tyrell Coleman led BC again with 18 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. The Renegades responded the next day with a convincing 72-51 win over West Hills Coalinga, featuring 18 points from Sean Fry off the bench. They then went on the road to face the Falcons a second time, only to lose 74-67 and drop to 3-2. BC’s next game is Saturday at Cerro Coso to open conference play.
Men’s soccer: The No. 11 Renegades advanced past their first-round matchup by pulling the upset at No. 6 Long Beach City on Saturday afternoon. BC won 3-2 in the second overtime period, which included both teams going down to 10 men. Marco Guerrero, Anthony Miron and Kevin Ramos supplied the goals needed to down the Vikings and earn a date with No. 3 El Camino. But the Renegades fell to the Warriors 3-0, bringing their playoff run to an end with a record of 12-6-4.
Volleyball: Following BC’s 20-1 regular season with an unbeaten conference run, the Renegades earned a No. 1 seed in the Southern California regional playoffs. That set them up for a playoff match against No. 17 Fullerton Tuesday night, in which they struggled early but asserted themselves more as the game went on to claim a 3-1 win, fueled by the offensive output of Meagan Williams. BC will host another playoff game against Orange Coast Saturday night, and a win would send the Renegades to the state championship tournament the following weekend.
Women’s basketball: BC women’s basketball continued its hot start, returning home to double up Taft 89-44 Saturday afternoon. Elise Enriquez and Julie Hernandez posted double-doubles. The team, now 6-0 returns to action at the Santa Ana Tournament against San Diego City Dec. 2.
Wrestling: The past week was a mixed bag for BC wrestling, which began with a 32-18 loss at Fresno City on Nov. 17 in which pins from Everardo Rueda at 149, Jonathan Hunter at 184 and Chente Trujillo at 197 supplied the Renegades’ points. Their fortunes improved somewhat at East Los Angeles College for a tournament Saturday, in which the team placed second thanks to championship runs from the Hayes brothers, Corbin and Gracen. The team has a break before it participates in the South Regional Tournament at Cuesta on Dec. 4.
Cal State Bakersfield
Men’s basketball: The Roadrunners suffered their second road loss of the season at Northern Arizona, recording just four assists and three 3-pointers as they stumbled to a 74-64 defeat. They returned Monday night and, despite a slow second half, posted a commanding win over a Division III Colorado College team led by former CSUB assistant Jeff Conarroe. Shaun Williams led the way with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the 99-54 victory. Now 2-2, CSUB will face another test at Boise State Friday.
Swimming and diving: With the men’s and women’s teams in Utah for the Dixie State Invitational, Autumn D’Arcy set a school record in the 200 Butterfly as one of her four individual victories at the event. That led the women’s team to a sixth-place finish out of 10 teams, while the men’s team finished fourth out of just four. Both teams will compete at Fresno State starting Dec. 3, although several top swimmers will be in action at the Toyota U.S. Open in Greensboro, North Carolina, instead.
Volleyball: For its final home game of the season, CSUB welcomed Big West leaders Hawaii to the Icardo Center. The Roadrunners put up a much better fight than they had in Honolulu on Oct. 16, but still fell 3-1 in a tight contest that included three sets decided by a two-point margin. Hana Makonova had 15 kills and four blocks for CSUB, which, now 17-9 and 10-8 in conference, will travel to UC San Diego on Friday.
Women’s basketball: It’s been a challenging road trip for the Roadrunners so far, with double-digit losses at Pacific and No. 15 Oregon State. In both games, CSUB (1-2) suffered scoring lulls in the second quarter, posting just seven points each time. Veteran leaders Vanessa Austin, Andie Easley and Jayden Eggleston provided the bulk of the scoring. Saturday will bring another road matchup, this time with Santa Clara on Saturday.
Wrestling: It was a busy weekend for the Roadrunner wrestlers, who faced Utah Valley in Riverside Friday and competed in the Roadrunner Invitational at home Sunday. The dual in Riverside didn’t go well, as CSUB lost 32-9 to fall to 0-2 despite an early pin by Angelo Martinoni at 141 and decision for Josh Brown at 149. The Roadrunners did better wrestling at the Icardo Center for the first time since the start of the pandemic, with sophomore Albert Urias claiming first place at 174. The team will be back in action at the Cliff Keen Invitational on Dec. 3.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: CSUB baseball completed its Blue-Gold World Series scrimmages Nov. 20, with the blue team taking Game 7… Local golfer Iris Han of Stockdale High School signed a letter of intent to play for CSUB.