COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Nov. 16-22: Last hurrahs

CSUB Vball vs Cal Poly-7

CSUB volleyball players Caroline Benke and Hayley McCluskey, and in the background Paige Calvin, jump for joy after scoring against Cal Poly in October. All three are part of this year's graduating class and will play their final matches Friday and Saturday.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Even if their year hasn't gone according to plan, outgoing seniors always have a chance to make their mark in the closing matches of a college sports season.

Cal State Bakersfield's class of 2023 will hope to leave it all out on the court this weekend. A group of six volleyball standouts — from longtime impact players like Hana Makonova and Hayley McCluskey to recent transfers Laura De Pra and Emma Erteltova — have an opportunity to set the rest of the 7-23 campaign aside and make an indelible impression in their final games as Roadrunners.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

