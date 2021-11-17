COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Nov. 10-16: Postseason action on the hill

There's plenty of hype around the city about the basketball teams that are off to exciting starts at both local colleges.
But it's important to remember that it's still fall playoff time, and for the first time this year, Bakersfield College's men's soccer and women's volleyball teams are getting set to play elimination games. Here's more on the wide array of athletic action.
Bakersfield College
Football: The Renegades ended their season with their worst offensive performance of the year and were shut out 13-0 at Allan Hancock to finish the season at 2-8. The game was scoreless at halftime thanks to three missed field goals by the Bulldogs, but a slew of second-half turnovers — one a fumble that was returned for a touchdown — doomed BC late.
Men’s basketball: BC seized the lead and didn’t relinquish it in a 91-83 win against West Hills Lemoore that was highlighted by a triple-double from sophomore guard Tyrell Coleman (23 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists). After a weeklong layoff, the 2-0 Renegades return to action in Porterville Friday.
Men’s soccer: The Renegades completed their unbeaten run through the Western State Conference, showcasing offensive firepower in a 4-2 home win over College of the Canyons. The Cougars picked up a pair of goals after BC starting goalkeeper Adrian Sandoval was injured, but it wasn’t enough to offset Angel Sandoval's brace and supplemental goals from Anthony Battan and Daniel Nino. BC is a No. 11 seed in the Southern California Regional bracket and travels to face No. 6 Long Beach Saturday at 2 p.m.
Volleyball: BC dropped the first set at Santa Monica but stormed back for a 3-1 win, led by 17 kills from middle blocker Tia Jules. After picking up a forfeit win against a Glendale team that suspended its season at the end of October, BC was on to the postseason, beginning with Tuesday’s “crossover” match against North division representatives Moorpark. The No. 5 Renegades swept the No. 11 Raiders handily for the second time this year, and at 18-1 (11-0 in conference) are positioned well for the upcoming statewide playoffs.
Wrestling: BC competed in a conference tournament in Lemoore and finished second overall, with three individual champions: Eathon Rider at 125, Josiah Quiroz at 157 and Jonathan Hunter at 184. The Renegades traveled to Fresno for their final dual Wednesday night, with the state championships rapidly approaching.
Women’s basketball: The Renegades remained unbeaten at 5-0 with a dominant performance over the weekend to win a tournament at Riverside City College. BC beat Palo Verde by 52 before polishing off Grossmont and finally Cerritos to claim the title. Elise Enriquez led all players with 20 points in the 79-64 championship win over the Falcons. The team returns to action Saturday against Taft.
Women’s soccer: The season ended for BC on a tough loss to Antelope Valley in which the Marauders were up two goals within 16 minutes, and the Renegades were only able to get one back throughout the remainder of the game, with no shots on goal in the second half. The team honored its lone sophomore, Michelle Vargas, and concluded its year at 4-11-2.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: The Renegades will compete in the state cross-country championships at Woodward Park in Fresno this weekend, with the men ranked No. 8 in the state and the women at No. 11… Yasmin Guerrero, representing BC at the state women’s golf championship, shot an 11-over 155 for a top-10 finish.
Cal State Bakersfield
Men’s basketball: CSUB used a series of runs to pull away from Life Pacific and claim its first win after a loss at No. 2 UCLA. The 85-60 victory featured 17 points from newcomer Kaleb Higgins, and went down as coach Rod Barnes’ 350th career win. The Roadrunners will travel to face Northern Arizona on the road Thursday before returning home for a matchup against Colorado College, a team led by longtime former assistant of Barnes, Jeff Conarroe.
Volleyball: It was a week of dramatic highs and lows for the Roadrunners, as they began Friday by beating UC Riverside 3-1 behind 45 assists from Seleisa Elisaia and 19 kills from Hayley McCluskey, only to have a five-game home winning streak snapped against UC Davis the next day even after they led 2-0. CSUB lost a nail-biting 28-26 third set and ended up dropping the next two to the Aggies by 3- and 2-point margins, respectively. The Roadrunners saw another chance at a sweep slip away Tuesday against Cal Poly but held on for a 3-1 win, their first victory over the Mustangs since 2012. Their final home game is Friday against conference-leading Hawaii.
Wrestling: Facing the No. 4 team in the country on the road, the Roadrunners fell 39-3 at Michigan to open the season. Angelo Martinoni provided CSUB’s lone decision victory at 141, as the Wolverines claimed three major decisions and two falls. With the season now in full swing, CSUB will face Utah Valley in Riverside Friday, then host Sunday’s Roadrunner Open in the Icardo Center.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: CSUB baseball continued its Blue-Gold World Series scrimmages and also unveiled its 2022 season schedule… three members of the men’s soccer team earned All-Big West honors — Carlos Armendariz was second-team all-conference, Aodhán O’Hara was an honorable mention and Bryson Hankins made the all-freshman team… swimming and diving will head on the road Thursday for a three-day invitational at Dixie State in St. George, Utah… the women’s basketball team returned to action at Pacific Wednesday night, and will face an even tougher road test at No. 15 Oregon State Saturday… with the opening of the National Letter of Intent signing period on Nov. 10, CSUB announced a variety of signings across its sports teams. Local signees included Foothill’s Shia Clayton for men’s soccer and Taft’s Logun Clark for baseball.