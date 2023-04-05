 Skip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP, March 29-April 4: Tennis playoffs take center court

When Marc Gomez came aboard as the Bakersfield College women's tennis coach in January 2022, right before the start of his first season, the Renegades had just eight players on the roster.

With a full offseason under his belt, and a full repertoire of talent, Gomez, who also serves as the Garces girls tennis coach, has produced substantial results. BC improved from seven wins in 2022 to 11 in 2023, with a Western State Conference title. Two doubles pairings (Hannah Purvis/Grecia De La Cruz and Abigail Reimer/Aleah Cisneros) and three singles players (first-teamers Reimer and Sara Vargas and second-teamer De La Cruz) earned all-conference distinctions, not to mention Gomez's own coach of the year honor.

