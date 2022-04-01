COLLEGE ROUNDUP, March 25-31: Chances to bounce back

If the true measure of a team is how it responds to adversity, then this past week has taught us a lot about some local college teams.
Cal State Bakersfield softball shook off a painful doubleheader last Saturday to hang tough with conference leaders Cal State Fullerton, then picked up two comeback victories out of conference.
But could the Roadrunners' momentum be fleeting? That's what happened to Bakersfield College baseball, which appeared to be on the upswing after snapping its losing streak with a pair of triumphant wins over LA Valley. However, BC lost a lead to Antelope Valley in the bottom of the eighth Tuesday and then fell to the Marauders again Thursday.
As baseball, softball and track continue to dominate the local sports landscape, here's more on all the spring action.
Bakersfield College
Baseball: The Renegades beat LA Valley 7-3 on the road last Saturday behind a strong start from winning pitcher Brock Barron, but the pitching wasn't strong in 12-7 and 12-6 losses to Antelope Valley. First, the Renegades led 7-2 in Lancaster before the Marauders plated 10 runs, five driven in by first baseman Nate Scott, in a two-inning span. Then, in Bakersfield on Thursday, Antelope Valley built an 11-0 lead by the third inning to put the game out of reach and drop BC to 7-21. The two teams face off for a third time in Lancaster on Saturday.
Softball: BC went 5-1 in a packed week of action to improve to 22-6, picking up a conference win over Citrus along the way to stay in first place in its division. Outside of an uncharacteristic appearance against Ventura in which she allowed four runs in three innings as the Pirates won 7-0, Talia Nielsen excelled in the circle, with several shutouts including a five-inning no-hit performance against Cuesta. Leadoff hitter Kylie Havens was one of many Renegades with a strong showing at the plate, going 10-for-18 between last Friday and Tuesday. BC will return to the field for a home doubleheader Tuesday evening against Folsom Lake and conference foes LA Mission.
Track and field: The Renegades competed at the inaugural Saddleback Invitational on March 25, taking home victories primarily on the women's side: with Julie Johnson in the 200 meters, with Olivia Ontiveros in the steeplechase, with Tearra Haney in the shot put and in a pair of relays. Roland Gandy also tied for first place in the men's high jump. BC was back in action Friday for its final home meet.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Beach volleyball returns to action Friday with a pair of matches at Ventura Harbor ... Men's golf competed in Santa Maria last Monday and will be in San Dimas next ... Taylor Eldridge of Centennial High School will be joining the women's golf team ... After a short break, men's and women's swimming returned to the pool in Ventura Friday ... Men's and women's tennis are both in action at the Western State Conference tournament through Saturday, with both coming off road losses at Modesto to close the regular season.
Cal State Bakersfield
Baseball: CSUB split a four-game nonconference series with Utah Valley to bring its record to 10-13 entering Friday's matchup with Cal State Fullerton, but the Roadrunners will be disappointed not to claim the series win. In the final game, they lost a 4-0 lead, rallied in the bottom of the ninth behind RBIs from AJ Miller and Andrew Allanson, then promptly allowed seven runs including a grand slam in extra innings. That result didn't overshadow the exceptional week for the redshirt freshman designated hitter Allanson, who hit five home runs with 16 RBIs to bat .555 in a five-game span.
Beach volleyball: The Roadrunners have continued to struggle since opening the season 6-1, dropping nine of their last 10 matchups (all away from home). That included a 1-5 record at the Big West Challenge at Rosie's Dog Beach, with the lone victory coming over Sacramento State, and including a defeat against CSUN, which CSUB beat twice earlier in the season. The Roadrunners will be back in action Saturday for games against Irvine Valley College and Utah.
Softball: Early results last weekend were dire, as CSUB got no-hit and then run-ruled last Saturday in a doubleheader against CSUF. But pitcher Reina Castillo bounced back for a much more solid showing in a 2-1 complete-game loss the following day. Then the Roadrunners elevated their game to a new level Thursday to sweep a midweek doubleheader against Santa Clara and improve to 6-18. CSUB had to rally in both games. Kaycie Kennedy got into a groove and picked up both wins, while Lauren Randle delivered game-tying and game-winning singles in the second matchup, after previously recording just three hits all year. The Roadrunners will begin their next Big West series at UC Davis Saturday.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Men's basketball players Jahveon Medearis, David Walker and Brian Washington have entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits on Twitter ... Men's and women's soccer each played exhibitions in the past week, with the men drawing an announced crowd of 1,294 last Sunday in a 1-0 loss to Club Tijuana U20 ... Anela Nigito, an incoming freshman for CSUB women's soccer, was called up to the Argentina under-20 squad for a tournament beginning Wednesday ... Mikayla Popham and Kris Rogic are swimming in San Antonio, hoping to qualify to represent their home countries at the 2023 FINA World Championships ... Track and field competed at the Cal Poly Invitational last weekend and was back in action at Fresno State through Friday.