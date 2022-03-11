COLLEGE ROUNDUP, March 2-10: Now with 29 percent more action

No need to adjust your newspapers; March 2-10 is indeed a period of nine days, rather than a single week as this college roundup would typically cover.
While the Cal State Bakersfield basketball teams were off in Nevada this past week — and the focus of the last few days' college coverage went with them — the rest of the local sports world back in Kern County continued as normal. That just means there's plenty to catch up on from the last week-plus.
Bakersfield College
Baseball: After a perplexing 25-3 loss to Fullerton in which the Renegades led 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, BC hasn't been able to get back on track to open conference play. The offense got just one combined extra-base hit in the first two games of BC's series against LA Mission. At 5-14, the Renegades will have a chance to get one back against the Eagles at home Saturday.
Men's tennis: Men's tennis rematched Santa Barbara and finished with a similar 8-1 defeat, then lost on the road at Ventura as well, and was scheduled to face NAIA William Jessup Friday afternoon. BC also announced the inaugural Pfister Cup junior college tennis tournament, slated to take place across Bakersfield beginning March 19.
Softball: The Renegades rode a 10-game winning streak into the start of conference play after their offense went off for 32 combined runs in a doubleheader against Ohlone and Sequoias last Saturday. They inevitably slowed down somewhat Thursday at LA Mission but still won handily, 8-2, behind home runs from Kady Smith and Shelbie Valencia. BC will squeeze in two games in Reedley Saturday before playing at home Tuesday.
Women's basketball: BC hosted its first playoff game in seven years on March 3, but the Renegades fell to Long Beach 69-59. After trailing for the better part of two quarters, BC rallied in the fourth to narrow the deficit to two points, but the Vikings pulled away late to end the Renegades' season.
Women's tennis: To focus on the Renegades' 2-1 record over the last week would be to overlook the considerable improvement they've shown. BC tightened its margin against LA Mission from a 6-3 loss earlier in the season to 5-4, beat Antelope Valley 8-1 for the second time, then avenged a Feb. 10 defeat against Ventura by winning 5-4 Thursday. Stephanie Mercado beat Ventura's Hanna Dever 7-5, 7-5 in the decisive No. 1 match; she had lost 6-2, 6-4 in February. The Renegades improved to 6-5 entering Friday's road contest at Orange Coast.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Beach volleyball took on a pair of opponents at El Camino Friday morning ... Men's golf was in action Monday at Oakmont Country Club ... Swimming started three days of competition at Cuesta College Thursday ... Track and field kicked off the Bakersfield Relays Friday and will continue them Saturday.
Cal State Bakersfield
Baseball: The Roadrunners gradually improved over the course of a four-game series against Pac-12 foes Utah, pushing the Utes to 11 innings in an 8-7 loss last Saturday night, then closing the series with a hard-fought 2-1 win behind an excellent start from Kellen O'Connor and a go-ahead two-RBI double from Evan Rice. However, CSUB dropped its midweek matchup with Cal Baptist 4-3 on a ninth-inning sacrifice fly, after the Roadrunners initially led 3-1. That dropped the Roadrunners to 4-8 entering their road weekend series at Pacific.
Beach volleyball: CSUB retained its new No. 20 ranking after a pair of victories over CSUN on March 4, 4-1 and 3-2, with the Roadrunners' Hana Makonova and Sophia Hladyniuk beating both of the Matadors' top pairs in three-set matches. CSUB will host The Master's University and Concordia Irvine Saturday.
Men's basketball: The Roadrunners took down CSUN in the first round of the Big West tournament behind a physical 15-point showing from Shawn Stith and lockdown defense from CSUB's guards. After a day off, however, CSUB fell to top-seeded Long Beach State, with the Beach kicking off a dominant run in the second half as soon as the Roadrunners had fought back to take the lead. That ended the Roadrunners' season at 8-19.
Track and field: At Long Beach State last weekend, Miranda Miller continued her dominance in the pole vault, setting a meet record. For the men's team, Curtis Threlkeld earned Big West Athlete of the Week honors with a meet record of his own in the 800 meters, at 1:52.20. The Roadrunners began competition at the Ben Brown Invitational in Fullerton Friday and will continue Saturday.
Women's basketball: CSUB provided no shortage of entertainment during its two-day stint in the conference tournament. The Roadrunners relinquished their early lead against CSUN, only to knock off the Matadors 63-62 when Big West Sixth Player of the Year Vanessa Austin banked in a putback with less than a second remaining. But lightning did not strike twice, as the Roadrunners missed a pair of shots trailing by one point against No. 1 Hawaii the next day and lost 48-47 to end their season at 5-20 in heartbreaking fashion.
Wrestling: The Roadrunners finished fifth of six schools at the Pac-12 tournament, with three wrestlers claiming third place, but the big news out of Tempe, Ariz., was that Chance Rich qualified for the NCAA Tournament as the runner-up at 133. He will face Indiana's Brock Hudkins in Detroit on Thursday.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Returning from a brief hiatus, softball began play at a tournament in Los Angeles Friday and continues Saturday ... Swimming and diving has 14 participants in the National Invitational Championships in Indiana ... The team also signed Northern Colorado transfer Chelaine van der Westhuizen ... Women's golf is competing in Utah through Saturday, led by Aufa Rachmadya ... Women's soccer canceled Saturday's spring match against CSUN and added a game against Clovis Community College later this month ... Wrestling signed Devyn Che of Santa Ana-Calvary Chapel.