COLLEGE ROUNDUP, March 18-24: Individual accomplishments stand out in busy week

Between a Bakersfield College track team that continues to excel in new and unfamiliar environments, a Cal State Bakersfield pole vaulter who has won four events in a row and a designated hitter who launched multiple grand slams, last week was a big one for individual success.
And that's to say nothing of other local teams, like BC baseball and CSUB softball, that posted their first conference wins after lengthy waits.
There's plenty of recognition to go around for all that Bakersfield athletes are getting done these days.
Bakersfield College
Baseball: The Renegades dropped two more games, 14-3 to Glendale and 6-5 on a walk-off to LA Valley, before snapping their losing streak Thursday to even their series with the Monarchs at one apiece. BC drew 11 walks on the day, its highest single-game total since April 10, 2018, and the Renegade offense heated up as the game went on to win 9-3 and improve to 6-19. Xabi Iparraguirre led the Renegades with four hits in five at-bats, and Jose Ruiz was 2-for-2 with three walks, a triple and three RBIs. BC and LA Valley will rematch in Valley Glen on Saturday.
Softball: After a weekend off, BC softball continued its offensive resurgence, beating LA Valley 18-1 and Antelope Valley 9-0. The Renegades put up 20 hits against the Monarchs, with Rylee Price going 4-for-4 and Kady Smith a triple short of the cycle. Then, against the Marauders, seven different players drove in one run each to boost the Renegades to 18-5 on the year. BC is in Ventura for the Spring Games, a tournament featuring four matchups against tough nonconference opponents through Saturday.
Track and field: BC track made its first-ever trip to the University of Redlands for a meet on March 18 and emerged with some solid results, including a pair of second-place finishes in the triple jump (Deon Brown for the men, Zaila Clark for the women), both behind opponents from the four-year host school. Tucker Monaco was also runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles. The Renegades' big winner on the day was Drake Henson, who won the 800-meter run and set a meet record at 1:54.05. BC was back in action at Saddleback College Friday.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Beach volleyball was scheduled for two more games Friday ... Football released its schedule, opening Sept. 3 against LA Pierce ... Men's golf competed in Ventura last Monday, finishing fourth of eight teams in the Western State Conference No. 6 and eighth of 17 in the SoCal Preview, and will be on the course again in Santa Maria Monday ... Men's tennis hosted the first inaugural Pfister Cup last weekend, featuring teams from Northern and Southern California, and Nathan Kwon secured the cup win for SoCal with one key singles win over Foothill ... The swimming teams competed at the second WSC meet at Cuesta College, with the men finishing fourth and women second, highlighted by a second-place finish in the 1650 freestyle from Aydee Arredondo ... Both tennis teams wrapped up their regular seasons in Modesto Friday.
Cal State Bakersfield
Baseball: After an up-and-down early-season slate, the Roadrunners got on track by opening Big West Conference play with a three-game sweep of UC Riverside, highlighted by last Saturday's 7-5 win, a comeback from down 4-0 in which Jashia Morrissey went 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs. Morrissey was named Big West Field Player of the Week for his exemplary series, in which he batted .750. On Tuesday, it was Andrew Allanson in the spotlight, setting a CSUB single-game RBI record after switch-hitting a pair of grand slams as the Roadrunners tried to rally against Pepperdine. But they fell 10-9 due to some key errors, dropping them to 8-11 entering a weekend series against Utah Valley.
Beach volleyball: On the road for the first time this season last Saturday, the Roadrunners struggled, losing to Pepperdine 5-0 after pushing the Waves to 3-2 earlier in the season, then dropping a 4-1 result to Concordia Irvine, a team they previously defeated. CSUB was unable to bounce back Tuesday, facing two more defeats to USC and Houston Baptist in Los Angeles to fall to 6-5 entering the weekend's six-game Big West Challenge.
Men's soccer: CSUB will host the under-20 squad of Liga MX's Club Tijuana (also known as Xolos) in a spring friendly Sunday, giving fans a chance to see the Roadrunners tackle high-level competition from across the border, as well as a glimpse at what the team might look like next fall.
Softball: Making their Big West debut, the Roadrunners lost a three-game series at UC San Diego, claiming their lone victory in the second half of a doubleheader Sunday, 4-2. Laela Minnich had a home run and a double after previously earning just one hit on the season (earlier that day). But CSUB's pitchers had issues all weekend, and all three faltered in a 10-0 loss Monday that gave the Tritons the series. The Roadrunners will return home for a series against Cal State Fullerton beginning Saturday.
Track and field: The Roadrunners shone at the Franson Classic in Azusa last weekend. Miranda Miller paced CSUB with yet another pole-vault record and Curtis Threlkeld picked up another win (in the 800 meters), but Riley Slayton also took home first place in the women's 400-meter hurdles, as did Tom Richardson in the shot put. CSUB is competing at Cal Poly through Saturday.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Autumn D'Arcy finished 29th in the 200 butterfly after earning 17th in the 100 the preceding day at the NCAA Championships, wrapping up her singular career as a CSUB swimmer ... women's soccer continues its spring schedule against Clovis Community College Monday.