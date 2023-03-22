 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COLLEGE ROUNDUP, March 15-21: Changing trajectories

20230321-bc-csubbb7.jpeg (copy)

Cal State Bakersfield freshman Jacob Gutierrez gears up to make a run for first base after bunting during Monday's game against Pacific.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Conference openers were not kind to Bakersfield's local college teams this spring.

Both the Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield baseball teams suffered sweeps — BC against Canyons, CSUB at UC Santa Barbara — and CSUB softball dropped both halves of a home doubleheader against UC San Diego Thursday.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections