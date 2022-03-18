COLLEGE ROUNDUP, March 11-17: Spring sports heating up

It feels like just yesterday that sports like baseball and softball were opening their winter schedules, testing the waters again after shortened — or in some cases completely canceled — 2021 seasons.
But now it's mid-March, and it's already crunch time for a variety of local teams that are just beginning to figure out their identities. Conference play is getting underway in earnest, and teams have responded to the challenge with varying levels of success.
Bakersfield College
Baseball: The Renegades have been unable to course-correct, and their losing streak stretched to eight games this week, beginning with a chaotic 20-14 defeat against LA Mission that featured seven Renegade errors. That nullified a 4-for-5, near-cycle, three-RBI performance from Andrew Townson. BC wasn't able to improve as the week drew on, with two lower-scoring defeats against Glendale. Now 5-17, the Renegades will host the Vaqueros again Saturday.
Men's tennis: BC beat William Jessup but suffered an 8-1 setback against Glendale, with the only win coming from Nathan Kwon and Sunny Choi at No. 2 doubles, and will host three opponents in the inaugural Pfister Cup this weekend.
Softball: The Renegades suffered their first loss since Feb. 5, as Monterey Peninsula avenged an early-season defeat by walking off against BC in Reedley. However, the team bounced back quickly with a 2-0 win over Canyons in its home conference debut, featuring a two-hit shutout from Talia Nielsen, then brought its offense back to life to beat Glendale 10-1 Thursday. BC, at 16-5, hosts LA Valley Tuesday.
Track and field: Nine different Renegades won at the Bakersfield Relays on March 11, highlighted by Tearra Haney in the shot, hammer and javelin and Drake Henson in the 800 and 1500 meters. Tucker Monaco also claimed a first-time decathlon victory. Both teams were then back in action Friday for a meet at the University of Redlands.
Women's tennis: The Renegades claimed their second 5-4 victory over Santa Monica of the season, with Reilly Herndon clinching the win in a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 match at No. 4 singles, but dropped road games at Orange Coast and conference foe Canyons. The team's record is even at 7-7 with just one game left Friday at Modesto.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Beach volleyball claimed its second win of the season, this time 3-2 over Rio Hondo, but was swept by El Camino ... men's golf was in action at Antelope Valley on Monday and will be back in Ventura next week ... Swimming and diving competed against five rival schools at the Cuesta Invite, with the women finishing second, led by Kristyn Feola's second-place finish in the 200 butterfly, and the men third.
Cal State Bakersfield
Baseball: The Roadrunners concluded their nonconference slate at 5-10 following a three-game series at Pacific. A pair of third-inning home runs from former Oregon teammates James Bell and AJ Miller helped CSUB take the first game 8-5, but on Saturday the Roadrunners surrendered a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning and grounded out thrice in the ninth to lose 3-2. CSUB went up 7-3 Sunday after a monster sixth inning, but three relievers combined to give up seven runs to the Tigers, and so the Roadrunners dropped the series, leading into Friday night's Big West Conference opener at UC Riverside.
Beach volleyball: CSUB picked up two more wins against lower-division foes last Saturday to advance to 6-1, sweeping The Master's 5-0 and slipping past Concordia Irvine 3-2. At No. 1, Cameron Solberg and Milica Vukobrat sealed the result against Concordia with a hard-fought 22-20, 24-22 victory. The teams will get a rematch in Malibu Saturday, as CSUB also takes on host Pepperdine with a chance at revenge.
Softball: CSUB returned from a short break to play six games in Los Angeles last weekend, two each against Fresno State, UCLA and Loyola Marymount, and went 0-6. The Roadrunners got closest Sunday afternoon against the Lions, when Samantha Pech's two-run home-run cut their deficit to 3-2, but LMU tacked on an insurance run to claim the win. CSUB was, however, able to split Wednesday's home doubleheader against North Dakota, with Kaycie Kennedy and Kirsten Martinez combining to pitch a shutout in the afternoon's 2-0 win. Now 3-13, the Roadrunners will kick off their first Big West schedule at UC San Diego Sunday.
Swimming and diving: Most of the Roadrunners concluded their season at last week's National Invitational Championships in Indiana, with Kris Rogic earning third-place finishes in the 50 and 100 backstrokes and Mikayla Popham pacing the women's team. Autumn D'Arcy is the lone Roadrunner competing at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta, and she finished 17th in the 100 butterfly Friday morning with a school-record time of 51.8 seconds, but narrowly missed out on the evening finals. D'Arcy will swim the 200 butterfly Saturday.
Wrestling: Chance Rich, ranked No. 20 at 133, represented CSUB at the NCAA Wrestling Championships. Rich dropped his opening bout to No. 13 Brock Hudkins of Indiana, 8-3, but won consolation matchups against Jake Gliva and Kyle Biscoglia before falling to Pac-12 foe Devan Turner of Oregon State 2-1 on a stalling penalty with one second left.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Jared Bujanda of Chaffey College committed to the baseball team ... Basketball players Grehlon Easter and Lexus Green are transferring ... Track and field competed in the Ben Brown Invitational, with Miranda Miller claiming another pole-vault victory for one of eight top-five finishes, leading into another meet in Azusa Saturday ... The squad also signed Helena Valentic of Croatia ... The women's golf team concluded its regular season in Utah, and will look to the conference championship in San Luis Obispo on April 10.