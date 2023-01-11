 Skip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Jan. 4-10: Local teams facing early adversity

Angelo Martinoni looks for his next move against Michigan's Chance Lamer in the 149-pound matchup on Sunday at the Icardo Center.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Getting deeper into the schedule is never easy, but it certainly feels like Bakersfield's college sports teams are taking it especially hard right now.

The four basketball teams from Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield have just three wins among them in 12 games. Both CSUB squads are dealing with severe and unpredictable injuries to key contributors.

