COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Get used to this breakneck pace

If college sports felt especially chaotic to you this past week, with Bakersfield College baseball and softball making their debuts and Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball returning home, to say nothing of the sudden emergence of track and swimming action — well, you better get used to it.
It's about to get even more lively around Kern County, with CSUB women's golf returning to action with a series of local events, and BC's volleyball players looking for vengeance on the sand after a disappointing end to their fall indoor season. To the degree that it's even possible to write one, here's a summary of all that happened locally in the past week.
Bakersfield College
Baseball: The Renegades opened coach Tim Painton's farewell season by making up for lost time with a 13-inning marathon against Moorpark last Thursday in which, despite shortstop Jose Ruiz's late efforts, the Raiders emerged with a nailbiting 8-7 victory. BC bounced back from the draining loss immediately, however, beating Taft 6-3 the following day, then avenged the Moorpark defeat in similarly dramatic fashion when Grant Holleman hit a two-out walk-off single to score Xabi Iparraguirre and claim a 5-4 win. After claiming two of three from the opening weekend, BC will host three more against El Camino starting Thursday.
Men's basketball: With all the games rescheduled earlier in the season, it was only a matter of time before BC played three in a week. The Renegades went 2-1, locking down inefficient Canyons and Glendale sides, but giving up 90 in a four-point loss at Santa Monica — a team BC beat by the same margin on Jan. 5. The Corsairs emerged with the victory despite 32 points from Tyrell Coleman and 22 more from Eloy Medina off the bench. The Renegades' grind continued Wednesday night in a rematch against Citrus, and they'll have played two more home games by Monday.
Softball: The young Renegade softball team showed flashes in its opening weekend — Talia Nielsen had 18 strikeouts in a nine-inning debut — but its offense lagged behind, scoring a combined six runs in three losses. BC will have to learn on the job, with four road games coming up between Friday and Saturday.
Women's basketball: The Renegades have lost some of their early-season consistency in a shaky last couple games, including their first conference loss at Citrus on Jan. 24. (They got another go at the Owls Wednesday night.) But after giving up a 12-point lead in the second half at home against Canyons, BC, which had 29 turnovers on the night, was able to keep its composure and force a pair of overtimes. In the second bonus period, the Cougars folded, allowing 17 points to the Renegades as they claimed a 78-71 victory. Kathleen Rodriguez had 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting and 13 rebounds for BC, which hosts Glendale Saturday.
Tennis: After a lengthy absence, BC women's tennis returned to action against Glendale Tuesday, but only fielded four players in an 8-1 loss, with Hannah Purvis claiming the lone win. The women will go on the road Thursday, while the men play at home against Santa Barbara.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Beach volleyball opens against Cabrillo in Santa Barbara Friday morning ... Men's golf, swimming and diving, track and field were all scheduled to debut last weekend; the golfers will return in Valencia Monday.
Cal State Bakersfield
Golf: The women's golf team opens its spring season Thursday with a home dual against CSUN. The Matadors edged the Roadrunners 314-301 in September, despite one of CSUB's top performances. Thursday's "Golden Game" at Bakersfield Country Club presents a chance for the Roadrunners to demonstrate improvement since their last competition in Hawaii in October. They will then host The Valley Invitational next week.
Men's basketball: CSUB shut down UC Irvine's standout forward Collin Welp and kept scoring in the 50s — a pretty solid demonstration of the Roadrunners' formula for defensive success — but despite landmark efforts from Dalph Panopio (15 points) and Cameron Smith (13) with its usual scorers sputtering, CSUB had some bad luck late and lost 57-52. They then fell behind early and dropped another game 83-75 at UC San Diego despite 20 points from David Walker. With new offensive options stepping up, the Roadrunners, now 6-9, will test their mettle at Long Beach State Thursday.
Women's basketball: The Roadrunners are continuing their quest for their first win since Nov. 9 against Bethesda, and it's been a bumpy ride at times. CSUB fell behind early against UC Irvine and lost 81-73, but had a much closer call against UC San Diego Saturday, leading by nine early and ending up tied with under a minute left before 3-point shooting swung the game the Tritons' way in the end. Jayden Eggleston led the Roadrunners with 16 points and seven rebounds. Now 1-12, they will be back in action at home against Long Beach State Thursday, looking to avenge a Jan. 1 loss.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Baseball canceled its alumni game and opens the season Feb. 18 against Oakland ... the golf team also signed Sarah Mutai for next season ... Track and field competed Saturday in New Mexico, with the team's performance again highlighted by Miranda Miller in the pole vault ... wrestling has a road dual at Cal Baptist Friday night.