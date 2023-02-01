 Skip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Jan. 25-31: Two seasons converge

Bakersfield's Roxane Garza throws to first base during Friday's game against Santiago Canyon.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Just a few short weeks ago, with both local college campuses on winter break, only a few sporting events — mostly basketball games — were taking place in any given seven days.

Suddenly, as of this coming week, 11 sports teams are active at Bakersfield College alone. That includes women's wrestling, which is competing for the first time ever. In other words, fans are being exposed to truly unprecedented levels of sports overload.

