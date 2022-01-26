COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Jan. 19-25: Ready or not, here come spring sports

It certainly doesn't feel like spring yet in pretty much any conceivable way — and for good reason, as the equinox is still nearly two months away — but that's not going to stop local colleges from warming up their spring sports teams.
While basketball is still in the thick of its winter season, baseball and softball are set to start at Bakersfield College this week, with track, swimming, golf and tennis not far behind. Cal State Bakersfield is taking a slightly more vernally sensible approach to debuting its own teams; indoor track and field is back, but women's golf is still a week away, and baseball and softball won't take the field until mid-February.
All that said, the excitement for this upcoming sports action is palpable. Many of these teams barely played, if at all, in 2021 due to the pandemic, and they're about to return at a time when winter action is already heating up. Here's more on the latest local sports happenings:
Bakersfield College
Baseball: BC will open longtime coach Tim Painton's final season at the helm at home against Moorpark Thursday afternoon. The Renegades are set to play 40 games this year after back-to-back disrupted seasons.
Men's basketball: The Renegades entered the week having won six of seven, but regressed dramatically with a pair of 16-point losses. They would have had a chance to face struggling LA Valley at home Saturday, but the game was delayed, the Monarchs' eighth straight postponement. BC lost 80-64 at West LA and was surprisingly outrebounded 54-35, an uncommonly weak performance on the glass. The Renegades came back five days later and corrected that aspect, but still fell 92-76 at Citrus despite Tyrell Coleman's fourth game with at least 23 points this year. That set up BC, now 9-6, for a chance at redemption, hosting Canyons Wednesday night.
Softball: The softball team previously found itself in dire straits in terms of roster depth during the pandemic, but currently lists 16 players entering Friday's season-opening doubleheader against Mt. SAC and Sierra. Six weeks of nonconference play will give a good idea of what Casey Goodman's squad can accomplish in her fifth year as head coach.
Women's basketball: An ugly week for the Renegades began with a game featuring 47 combined turnovers against LA Valley, in which BC scraped by with a 58-52 win despite some late intrigue. The Renegades were unable to course-correct in a rescheduled game at Citrus Monday night and fell behind 22-8 after an ugly first quarter. Despite rallying to a one-point deficit in the game's final minute, the Renegades couldn't secure a key rebound late and took their first conference loss, 62-58. They were 15-3 entering Wednesday night's home game against Canyons.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Men's golf is in action at La Purisima Golf Course in Lompoc starting Sunday ... The swimming and diving teams return to the pool with their alumni meet Saturday ... Both track and field teams open their seasons Saturday morning at separate road events ... women's tennis, which did not have a 2021 season, opens at home against Glendale Tuesday.
Cal State Bakersfield
Men's basketball: A hotly contested game against Hawaii turned on a tiny momentum swing after halftime, and the Roadrunners lost 63-59 at home despite a 22-point, nine-rebound performance from Justin McCall. It was CSUB's third game in less than a week after a long layoff due to COVID-19, and the Roadrunners, now 6-7, will be better rested before they travel to UC Irvine Thursday night.
Track and field: The CSUB women's track and field team finally got to open its season on Friday. And while the Roadrunners finished eighth of 12 teams at their meet in Flagstaff, Ariz., redshirt sophomore Miranda Miller set a school indoor record in the pole vault at 4 meters. Miller and the Roadrunners will be back in action Saturday in New Mexico.
Women's basketball: CSUB got the chance to face Hawaii twice, for the sake of getting back into rhythm after playing just one game in the span of a month, but lost both games. (Only one counted toward the Big West standings.) In the first matchup, the Rainbow Wahine doubled up the Roadrunners by halftime and cruised to victory, despite Jayden Eggleston leading all scorers with 17 points. Two nights later, CSUB built an early lead that it extended to nine points by the second quarter, but slumped midway through the fourth and eventually lost 73-66. At 1-10, still looking for their first win against a Division I opponent, the Roadrunners will host UC Irvine Thursday night.
Wrestling: In the first dual meet in the Icardo Center with fans in two years, the Roadrunners led 15-14 against No. 8 Arizona State but lost 26-15, sealed by a late pin at 165. Albert Urias and Jacob Hansen had dominant victories for CSUB early, but it was all for naught as the Roadrunners fell to 1-6 and took their first Pac-12 loss. The team has some time to recharge before a road nonconference dual at Cal Baptist on Feb. 4.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: After withdrawing from competition last season, the softball team announced its schedule and will open in Las Vegas Feb. 11 ... Rounding out Sebastian Vecchio's winter class, CSUB signed Dixie State transfer Hollee Hercik and Taft College and Independence High School product Devan Furukawa ... Twenty-four athletes made the Big West's Fall All-Academic team, led by 12 from women's soccer.