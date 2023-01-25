 Skip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Jan. 18-24: A very early spring

BC Media Day (copy)

BC's emcee Robert Chavez, left, interviews new Renegade baseball coach Kurt Townson, center, at a Jan. 13 media event, as players Tim Ruiz, left center, and Drew Townson look on.

 Henry Greenstein / The Californian

It's the season of new beginnings at Bakersfield College, as spring sports are set to return Friday.

The BC baseball team will embark on a new era under coach Kurt Townson that starts with a home doubleheader against Moorpark. Meanwhile, BC softball, which came just short of the state playoffs last season, will run the gauntlet by facing three of California's top teams — Santiago Canyon, Mt. San Antonio and San Mateo — in a two-day span.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

