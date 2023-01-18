COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Jan. 11-17: Wild highs and lows

In the span of just one week, several of Bakersfield's local teams experienced the full spectrum of emotions associated with college athletics.
The injury-plagued Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team, particularly vulnerable to this sort of swing, went from a heroic comeback win Saturday to one of its worst conference losses in recent history Monday. The women's team experienced a more positive arc, from dropping a game late in dramatic fashion Wednesday to sealing one Monday.
Sometimes these dramatic shifts even occurred mid-matchup, as when CSUB wrestling picked up three straight decisions at lighter weight classes to go up 9-3 on No. 28 Air Force, only for the Falcons to win six straight bouts and the dual.
These teams can certainly hope for more stability down the stretch, although as will soon become clear, their schedules are only getting more challenging.
Bakersfield College
Men's basketball: A slump late in the first half doomed BC to a 73-62 loss at West LA on Jan. 11, but the Renegades were able to bounce back with a shockingly low-scoring 44-43 win over Glendale three days later to move to 10-8 (2-2 Western State Conference). The Vaqueros managed just 30 percent shooting and 19 first-half points, but went on a late run to close the gap and might have taken the lead if Powell Mousaian had drawn a foul on his last-second layup attempt. Rahmel Davis tallied an impressive eighth double-double of the year, nearly averaging one with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Women's basketball: The Renegades have struggled to keep up since opening their WSC slate, suffering a 36-point loss at West LA on Jan. 11 — the Wildcats' only league win so far — and then a 38-point home loss against first-place Glendale on Saturday. Elise Enriquez returned to her steady scoring pace, with 23 and 15 points, respectively, but BC looked overmatched and dropped to 6-13 entering Wednesday night's matchup with Antelope Valley.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Baseball opens its season with a pair of scrimmages against Reedley, away Friday and at home Tuesday ... One of the biggest pieces of news to come out of BC athletics in a long time arrived at last Friday's media day: the school is adding women's wrestling as a varsity sport, coached by Andrea Prise, that begins competition this spring (and specifically, Jan. 28 at Cerritos).
Cal State Bakersfield
Men's basketball: The Roadrunners, still adjusting to life after Kaleb Higgins (out for the season with an MCL tear), had to play three games in six days. They were a mixed bag. After playing, by all accounts, pretty well but losing 60-48 to UC Santa Barbara, CSUB took on a UC San Diego squad reeling from blowing an 18-point second-half lead with 11:27 left in its previous game. The Tritons came to the Icardo Center Saturday and did practically the same thing, going up 14 with 11:29 remaining and allowing a 22-3 run, capped off with Ugnius Jarusevicius' dagger 3-pointer, as the Roadrunners eventually won 56-52. The fun didn't last as CSUB had to go back out on the road Monday to Fullerton and slumped in the second half on its way to a 76-46 loss, its worst conference defeat in five years, and fell to 6-12 (2-5 Big West) ahead of a Saturday rematch with UCSB. Still, the freshman forward Jarusevicius made an impression with the two best games of his career, scoring 15 and 16 points against UCSB and UCSD.
Women's indoor track and field: This subset of the track team began its season in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Friday. Its best performance came in the weight throw, as three throwers finished fourth, fifth and sixth. The Roadrunners will be back at Northern Arizona this Friday.
Women's basketball: What a roller coaster the Roadrunners rode last week. In Santa Barbara on Jan. 11, they led 61-56 with 27 seconds remaining thanks to a season-best performance from Grace Hunter. But then the Gauchos hit a 3-pointer, CSUB made just one free throw, the Roadrunners fouled on another attempt from deep and UCSB made all three to tie the game. After CSUB's attempt at a final shot was blocked, the Roadrunners somehow fouled again going for the rebound, and the Gauchos' Alyssa Marin hit a game-winning free throw. It was hard to come back from that result initially for CSUB, which went cold in the second quarter on its way to a loss in San Diego on Saturday. The Roadrunners returned home Monday, however, and beat a formidable Cal State Fullerton team 64-58 behind a game-high 13 points from freshman Morgan Edwards, earning their second Big West win on the year to move to 5-10 overall in advance of hosting UCSB Saturday.
Women's swimming and diving: In a dual Friday, the Roadrunners knocked off Fresno State for the first time in eight years, and did so rather convincingly with a 166-122 margin. Mikayla Popham picked up three more victories as usual to climb up the CSUB all-time leaderboard, and Chelaine van der Westhuizen and Lorena Jerebic added two each. Both the men's and women's teams will return to action at the conference meet beginning Feb. 15.
Wrestling: Still in the nonconference portion of its schedule, CSUB dropped a pair of road duals over the weekend in Colorado, 30-12 to No. 22 Northern Colorado and 30-8 to No. 28 Air Force. Chance Rich at 133 was the only Roadrunner wrestler to win twice, taking a pair of decisions. Bakersfield is now 0-3 in duals but, with the Chippewa Challenge quad meet in Buies Creek, N.C., ahead on Sunday, has a chance to get its first win the same place it did last season.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Women's soccer captain Chloe Sizemore is coming back for a fifth season at CSUB, after her sophomore year was wiped out by COVID-19.