COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Feb. 9-15: New-look CSUB baseball to debut, and more local sports

The Big West Conference might not have been ready for Cal State Bakersfield's baseball prowess last season. In their first year in the Big West, the Roadrunners outstripped a last-place projection to finish seventh at 20-23, even after losing 10 of their final 12 games.
It would be easy to say CSUB won't take anyone by surprise this year, but in fact this year's squad, which features 26 newcomers, was still picked to finish eighth. Nonetheless, expectations are higher around Hardt Field.
"We know what we're up against," CSUB coach Jeremy Beard said, "so there's a little bit of an advantage there ... It was nice to make a splash, but we weren't satisfied."
The team's new depth is "by design," Beard said, to make sure it stays strong through a longer season and possible COVID-19 cancellations. He placed a particular emphasis on bringing in junior college pitchers for added experience on the mound.
CSUB's outfield is in transition. Last year's second baseman Jashia Morrissey is moving into center field and will likely be flanked by corner-outfield transfers and longtime friends James Bell and AJ Miller.
"Being teammates and roommates at Oregon, he's my roommate now," Miller said, "so it's awesome coming in with a buddy."
That level of familiarity is starting to develop throughout this year's roster.
"I've never been a part of such a great family-oriented team," Morrissey said. "We come together as a unit, we act as one, we move as one."
The Roadrunners open their season at home against Oakland Friday. Here's more on the other college teams continuing their campaigns in a busy week for local sports.
Bakersfield College
Baseball: The Renegades opened their four-game road trip on both ends of an 11-10 scoreline, losing at Taft and winning at Ventura. Against the Pirates, BC withstood a late rally that got the tying run as far as third base, but Jarrett Brannen shut down the last four batters for the save. However, the Renegades managed just five runs on 15 hits against College of the Sequoias Tuesday and dropped to 4-6 entering Thursday's matchup at Allan Hancock.
Men's basketball: BC lost on the road last Wednesday to an Antelope Valley team it had beaten by 26 two days earlier. Then the Renegades dropped a rematch with West LA due to a second-half slide. BC has struggled to set itself apart from Western State Conference competition and sat in fourth at 13-10 with three games left entering Wednesday night's matchup against LA Valley.
Softball: BC had one game postponed last week but boosted its winning streak to four in a doubleheader against Monterey Peninsula and Orange Coast. The Renegades displayed power in the opener with home runs from Marissa Campos and Rylee Price, before capping the day with a walk-off grand slam by Shelby Buchanan. The Renegades will play another pair of games in Fresno on Saturday.
Women's basketball: The Renegades are back on track, emerging with a win against Antelope Valley thanks to a 22-8 fourth quarter, and then earning their third overtime victory of the year, 70-67 over West LA, led by another Kathleen Rodriguez double-double and 20 points from Julie Hernandez. At 18-5, BC angled for playoff position against LA Valley Wednesday night.
Women's tennis: Hannah Purvis and Krista Staat took care of business, but the rest of the Renegades lost in both singles and doubles in a 6-3 defeat at Ventura last Thursday. Santa Monica flipped the script Tuesday by conquering the top of BC's lineup, but the Renegades clinched a 5-4 win with Aleah Cisneros and Elisabeth Jimenez at No. 3 doubles. Now 2-3, BC returns to the courts Thursday against Canyons.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Beach volleyball plays at Mt. SAC Friday ... Men's golf placed third in Monday's competition, led by Blake Keesey, who shot a 71 ... Men's tennis hosts Fresno Thursday ... Swimming competed at Ventura, with both the men's and women's teams winning relays ... Track and field hosted the Battle of the Regions Friday, highlighted by first-place finishes on the men's side from Edgar Merlos in the steeplechase and Deon Brown in the triple jump, and on the women's side from Amaya Williams in the 100- and 400-meter hurdles, as well as a pair of relay victories.
Cal State Bakersfield
Men's basketball: The Roadrunners' losing streak grew to seven as they dropped home games against UC Santa Barbara and CSUN, in both cases failing to rally from early deficits. The Roadrunners are 6-13 and haven't won in nearly a month, but they get a rematch against UC Riverside Thursday.
Softball: CSUB made its return to the diamond after sitting out 2021 and went winless in five games in Las Vegas last weekend, allowing nearly 10 runs per game, but the offensive output of Maya Williams (4-for-10 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs) showed promise. The Roadrunners return home to face Pacific Saturday.
Women's basketball: The Roadrunners were unable to channel the momentum from their streak-breaking win on Feb. 5 and lost to UCSB and CSUN last week. The Gauchos locked down CSUB, holding Jayden Eggleston to her lowest point total of the season, while the Matadors secured a late lead and CSUB couldn't convert a pair of last-second layups, losing 53-52. The Roadrunners can bounce back during a four-game homestand that opens Thursday against UC Riverside.
Women's golf: Christy Mae Saban earned a pair of victories in Palm Desert, but the Roadrunners lost all three matches at the Mountain Matchplay Classic. CSUB will be back in action at Grand Canyon on Feb. 28.
Wrestling: The Roadrunners fell to 2-9 after three tough losses in a four-day span and are still looking for their first conference dual win of the season, but Albert Urias won three bouts at 174 and was named Pac-12 Wrestler of the Week. CSUB hosts Oregon State for the Feud on the Field on Saturday.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Swimming and diving began competition in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships Wednesday ... The outdoor track and field season opens Saturday in Fresno ... Track also added Liberty High School's Julia Gamino for next season ... Women's soccer signed midfielder Asma Merzougui.