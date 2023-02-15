 Skip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Feb. 8-14: Last holdouts getting underway

By the end of this week, nearly every local college sports team will have begun competition for the 2022-23 season.

A couple of the final holdouts, Cal State Bakersfield baseball and outdoor track and field, begin their seasons Friday. Bakersfield College now has all its sports in action after the first swim meet last week.

