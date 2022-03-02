COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Feb. 23-March 1: It's playoff time again

The crossover between winter and spring sports has reached its apex this week. While some spring teams prepare to begin conference play, winter competitors enter the playoffs.
And while it's not as crowded a college sports postseason as last fall's — when men's soccer and women's volleyball teams at both BC and CSUB were fighting for their playoff lives — it still figures to bring plenty of excitement to Kern County.
That begins Thursday when the BC women's basketball team hosts Long Beach and continues as CSUB competes in a pair of conference tournaments next week. It's going to be a busy week.
Bakersfield College
Baseball: BC coach Tim Painton was displeased with his offense after it left 11 runners on base in a 9-3 series-losing defeat to Golden West Saturday. It did that again Tuesday against Fullerton, but did plate seven runs on 14 hits. However, the Renegades committed two errors leading to unearned runs in the second inning, and after coming back to tie the game thrice, BC lined into a double play in the ninth inning that killed its rally at 8-7. The Renegades are 5-11 and play at Fullerton Thursday before beginning conference play.
Men's basketball: Despite beating LA Valley 59-41 behind a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double from Rahmel Davis to boost their record to 16-11, the Renegades were excluded from the CCCAA playoff bracket, bringing BC's year to an end. Davis and Tyrell Coleman were named first-team All-Conference.
Softball: BC softball has been on fire of late — the Renegades have won their last three games by a combined 28-1, and nine of their last 10. Talia Nielsen pitched in both halves of a doubleheader Saturday and allowed one run in 12 innings, and Anika Romo had a grand slam to break open the game against Siskiyous. BC is back in action with a doubleheader in Visalia Saturday.
Women's basketball: The Renegades enter the postseason at 19-6 as a No. 8 seed in the California Community College Athletic Association's Southern California Regionals. BC began the season 10-0 out of conference before meeting tougher competition in league play, closing with a 4-4 stretch. Kathleen Rodriguez, who was named third-team All-State, averages a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Elise Enriquez, Brianna Green and Julie Hernandez have all been solid scoring options, if inconsistent ones, with Enriquez as the top 3-point shooter. They will host No. 9 Long Beach, a high-scoring squad that finished first in its division with three scorers recording at least 13 points per game. BC is two wins away from reaching the Final Eight in Lemoore, significant progress for a team that does not often make the playoffs.
Women's tennis: BC improved to 4-4 with a narrow road win over Glendale. The Renegades were led by their lower-ranked players, as the Vaqueros won at No. 1, 2 and 3 singles and No. 1 doubles. But Reilly Herndon pulled out a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 win at No. 4 singles, and the rest of the Renegades won handily to deliver the 5-4 victory. They host LA Mission Thursday afternoon.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Beach volleyball was swept in a pair of matches in Long Beach ... Men's golf competes again Monday ... Men's tennis took on a short-handed Fullerton team Tuesday afternoon, and will travel for a rematch against Santa Barbara Thursday ... Swimming and diving was only able to compete in one day of the Mt. SAC invite, after which the women were in third place and the men in fourth ... Track and field hosted a Western State Conference meet at Memorial Stadium and was led by Drake Henson and Julie Johnson, who were both named Renegade Athletes of the Week.
Cal State Bakersfield
Baseball: The Roadrunners' season is now in full swing after a series win over Kansas State and a midweek loss to Fresno State. The weekend showdown with the Wildcats was highlighted by Friday night's extra-innings thriller, in which CSUB responded to KSU's ninth-inning RBI double with a bases-loaded walk by Cory Blackburn. Then, in the bottom of the 11th, Blackburn put the ball in play and Nic Anderson-Vine scored on a throwing error by the shortstop. The Roadrunners followed that up with a 2-1 win on Saturday, then an 8-2 loss Sunday. Against Fresno State, CSUB trimmed a 5-0 deficit to 6-5, but a series of errors and poor relief pitching led to a 12-5 defeat. Now 3-4, CSUB hosts Utah for a series beginning Friday.
Beach volleyball: CSUB beach volleyball is back and apparently better than ever. The Roadrunners handled Vanguard and Pacific before going toe-to-toe with No. 14 Pepperdine in a 3-2 loss. Over the weekend, the No. 3 pair of Paige Calvin and Hayley McCluskey and No. 4 pair of Brooke Boiseau and Anna Unke went undefeated, with the latter earning the first Big West Pair of the Week honor in school history. CSUB will host CSUN for a doubleheader Friday.
Men's basketball: The Roadrunners wrapped up their four-game road trip in Hawaii, and a promising first half turned into a 62-50 defeat as the offense made just two field goals in the last seven-plus minutes. At 7-16, the Roadrunners have two final games at home starting Thursday night, with a chance to improve their seeding entering the Big West tournament.
Women's basketball: CSUB lost at home to Hawaii 75-61 to kill the Roadrunners' winning streak. Despite 17 points in 19 minutes from Vanessa Austin in her final home game, CSUB could never recover from a long Rainbow Wahine run late in the first quarter. The Roadrunners, now 4-17, will travel to UC San Diego and UC Irvine this weekend before competing in the conference tournament next week.
Women's golf: The Roadrunners posted one of their top team scores of the year in Phoenix, led by Aufa Rachmadya's 11-over 287. They finished 19th out of 20 participants, and will look for improvement when they are back March 10.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: The swimming and diving team is sending 14 competitors to the National Invitational Championships, and Autumn D'Arcy has officially qualified for the NCAA Championships ... Track and field is back in action at Long Beach State Friday ... Wrestling competes in the Pac-12 tournament Sunday.