COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Feb. 2-8: Victory at long last

The return of spring sports to local colleges means that some teams that had little to no action last year finally get to revel in the joy of long-awaited wins.
At Bakersfield College this past week, that meant celebration for the beach volleyball, softball and women's tennis teams. The jubilant atmosphere was bolstered by the first Big West win in nearly a calendar year for the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team, a nail-biter against Cal State Fullerton.
Bakersfield College
Baseball: BC's home series with El Camino did not go as planned, with the Warriors sweeping. The Renegades suffered their second extra-innings loss of the young season in a 2-1 pitchers' duel on Thursday, then fell behind early in 6-1 and 6-3 defeats over the weekend. But BC bounced back with a 9-3 rout against College of the Sequoias, building momentum entering a road game Thursday at Taft.
Men's basketball: The Renegades suffered an excruciating 70-59 loss against Citrus last Wednesday, in which they were inaccurate from the field and turnover-prone. But BC responded by claiming a pair of victories over the weekend. First the Renegades shut down a short-handed Glendale squad, holding the Vaqueros to 30 percent shooting in a 54-44 win. Then, on Monday, the Renegades' offense came to life, with five players scoring in double figures. DeAndre Pemberton had 16 points and nine rebounds as BC trounced Antelope Valley 80-54 to improve to 13-8 and set up a road rematch Wednesday night.
Men's tennis: Nathan Kwon provided the Renegades' lone win at No. 1 singles in an 8-1 defeat against Santa Barbara that featured a pair of forfeits, as BC was missing players due to illness. The team played Orange Coast Tuesday afternoon as well, and travels to Modesto for a tournament starting Friday.
Softball: The Renegades played five games and five days and won four, evening their record at .500. Talia Nielsen appeared as a pitcher in every game and allowed just six earned runs in 27.1 innings. The BC offense improved as well, particularly in an 11-6 win over Santiago Canyon (which had just beaten BC 3-0) in which Kady Smith went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs and five other Renegades had multiple hits. BC will now look for its first home win Thursday evening against Oxnard.
Women's basketball: BC finds itself in its first bona fide slump of the season after a pair of defeats. First, the Renegades rematched Citrus last Wednesday and lost 66-63. The inconsistent defense allowed 50 points total in the first and third quarters and 16 between the second and fourth, while the offense was cold from the field, particularly from deep. That proved an even more significant issue against Glendale Saturday, when the starting lineup went a combined 7-of-39. The losses dropped BC to 13-5, setting up a chance for redemption against Antelope Valley Wednesday night.
Women's tennis: After a pair of season-opening losses, the Renegades posted a dominant 8-1 home win against Antelope Valley. BC swept the singles matches, with the most dominant performance coming from Hannah Purvis, who beat Brooke Faulk 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. The Renegades are back on the road Thursday at Ventura.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: The beach volleyball team split a pair of matches in Santa Barbara and plays next Feb. 18 ... men's golf was back in action at Valencia Country Club Monday and will continue in Oxnard next week ... swimming competes at Ventura Friday ... track and field hosts the Battle of the Regions Friday.
Cal State Bakersfield
Men's basketball: CSUB's losing streak was extended to five games with defeats at Long Beach State and CSUF. The Beach pulled away with a 9-0 run late in the second half; the Titans led the Roadrunners for the entire game. David Walker posted a pair of double-digit scoring performances off the bench. CSUB (6-11) will look to rebound at home against UCSB Thursday night.
Women's basketball: Last Thursday, it was the same old story for the Roadrunners, who kept it close against the formidable Long Beach State but were outscored 29-12 in the third quarter and lost 74-63. But CSUB finally flipped the script Saturday by playing a complete game and edging CSUF 76-74 behind career highs from Jayden Eggleston and Andie Easley. The Roadrunners improved to 2-13, but have a challenging road trip ahead to Santa Barbara on Thursday.
Women's golf: The Roadrunners opened their spring season with a home dual against CSUN, but fell to the Matadors for a second time by 13 strokes. Back at Bakersfield Country Club Monday and Tuesday for The Valley Invitational, the Roadrunners had a strong first round, led by Aufa Rachmadya and Jefi Dordevic at 78, but finished last by the tournament's end despite Dordevic's best showing of the season. CSUB will be back in action in Palm Desert Monday.
Wrestling: CSUB claimed its second win of the season in dramatic fashion, with Albert Urias's major decision at 174, featuring two third-period takedowns, and Jacob Hansen's win at 184 providing just enough late to give the Roadrunners a 20-19 win at Cal Baptist. The Roadrunners return to Pac-12 play at Stanford Thursday evening.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Softball opens its schedule this week with five games in Las Vegas ... Track and field closed its indoor season in Flagstaff, Ariz., Friday ... Women's soccer announced a spring schedule that begins at home against USC March 5 ... Paul Sharp of Clovis North High School signed to wrestle for CSUB.