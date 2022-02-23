COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Feb. 16-22: A reversal of fortunes

The breakthrough Greg McCall has been waiting for all season has finally arrived.
The Cal State Bakersfield's women's basketball coach promised after each of the team's losses between November and February that he was seeing steady improvement and that the Roadrunners would peak at the right time.
If recent results are any indication, he will be vindicated. CSUB posted consecutive victories on Saturday and Tuesday, including one over defending Big West Conference winners UC Davis, to highlight last week's college sports action.
Here's more on everything happening collegiately around Kern County.
Bakersfield College
Baseball: BC lost two games against Allan Hancock, first allowing 13 runs in four innings of a 13-8 road loss, then getting shut out 5-0 in a game that featured three hits from Joseph Alatorre and two from the rest of the Renegades combined. BC sits at 4-8 entering a series against Golden West.
Men's basketball: Against LA Valley, Joshua Lewis posted a season-high 25 as BC polished off the Monarchs 70-57. But the Renegades couldn't complete a sweep against Canyons on Friday, as the Cougars went on a 13-2 run to open the second half and won 82-72. BC also claimed a forfeit win for a postponed game from December, putting the Renegades at 15-11 entering a rematch with the Monarchs Wednesday night.
Men's tennis: BC claimed its first victory of the season with a resounding 9-0 victory over Fresno last Thursday, and scrimmaged at NAIA Westmont College Tuesday. The Renegades host Ventura Thursday.
Swimming and diving: The women's team, led by a pair of victories from Anna Travis, finished second in the first conference meet at LA Valley, while the men used a dominant freestyle performance from Adam Rawlins and two more individual wins from Enrique Preciado to win the meet. They compete next on Friday at Mt. SAC.
Softball: It's now seven wins in the last eight for the Renegades after they held off Fresno on the road and beat the Rams 5-4. BC did not get to extend its streak, however, due to postponements against Folsom Lake and Porterville. The Renegades will host a doubleheader Saturday.
Women's basketball: BC dominated on the glass last week against LA Valley, outrebounding the Monarchs 53-25 as Angie Gonzalez and Kathleen Rodriguez posted double-doubles in a 75-63 victory. The Renegades lost to Canyons Friday, but still sit in second place in their conference. They had a nonconference tune-up against Santa Barbara Wednesday night canceled and will await the playoffs.
Women's tennis: The Renegades suffered a home 8-1 loss to Canyons last Thursday, but bounced back to win 8-1 against Porterville. The Renegades then had a game canceled Tuesday, meaning they will return to the courts with a 3-4 record on Tuesday for a rematch with Glendale.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Beach volleyball lost 5-0 at Mt. SAC and has a pair of matches in Long Beach Friday ... Men's golf was in action in Solvang Monday and will appear next on March 7 ... Track and field competed in Antelope Valley last week and will be in action again at home Friday.
Cal State Bakersfield
Baseball: CSUB won its season opener 5-4 over Oakland despite some costly errors. The rest of the weekend series didn't go according to plan, as the Roadrunners fell behind early on Saturday and late on Sunday in 10-6 and 7-0 losses to the Golden Grizzlies to drop to 1-2. CSUB will be back in action Friday against Kansas State.
Men's basketball: Despite 25 points and nine rebounds from Justin McCall, CSUB lost 79-69 at UC Riverside after a first-half slump. They then dropped a close one 81-79 at UC Davis. But the men ended their losing streak at nine games by slipping past the only Big West team they had already beaten, Cal Poly. The Roadrunners neutralized Alimamy Koroma and weathered a last-minute 9-0 run, with Kaleb Higgins hitting a game-winning free throw to earn the 61-60 win. At 7-15, CSUB has three games left to improve its positioning entering the Big West tournament.
Softball: CSUB entered last Saturday with one win since May 9, 2019. Over the weekend, the Roadrunners picked up two. First, CSUB walked off behind Shaylene Fuimaono's RBI single for one win against Pacific Saturday. The first half of Sunday's doubleheader was a 7-1 loss, but in the second game, they converted five hits into five runs as Reina Castillo pitched a shutout. Now 2-6 on the season, CSUB returns to competition March 11.
Swimming and diving: The Roadrunner men and women each finished sixth at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships last week, with Autumn D'Arcy claiming a pair of conference titles in the butterfly and Mikayla Popham earning one in the 100 Freestyle. CSUB swimmers will compete in March at the National Invitational Championships in an attempt to earn NCAA bids.
Track and field: The Roadrunners went up to Fresno and excelled with six first-place finishes, including another school pole-vault record for Miranda Miller and debut victories for Matthew Garrett and Neyda Martinez. Their next meet starts March 4 at Long Beach State.
Women's basketball: The week began with a 56-47 loss at home against UC Riverside in which CSUB was outscored 19-3 in the second quarter. But the Roadrunners flipped a switch Saturday night against conference power UC Davis, with Jayden Eggleston posting 27 points to pass 1,000 in her career as CSUB withstood a third quarter rally and won 84-75. The momentum carried into Tuesday's matchup with Cal Poly, as the Roadrunners poured it on the second half for a resounding 85-71 victory. They will be back in action Thursday against Hawaii.
Wrestling: The Roadrunners are still looking for their first Pac-12 win after dropping the Feud on the Field at home against Oregon State 36-4, with Josh Brown providing the lone victory, a tech fall at 149. The conference championships begin March 5.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Beach volleyball opens its season Friday morning against Vanguard ... Seleisa Elisaia is participating in a tryout program for the U.S. national volleyball team ... women's golf is playing a tournament at Grand Canyon beginning Monday ... women's soccer signed Hildur Jonasdottir of Kopavogur, Iceland.