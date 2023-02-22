 Skip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Feb. 15-21: Tournament coming into focus

UC Irvine at CSUB Men's Basketball (copy)

CSUB's Antavion Collum shoots over UC Irvine's Bent Leuchten during the first half of their December matchup at the Icardo Center.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

With both Cal State Bakersfield basketball teams long disconnected from the Big West Conference's title race, their focus will have to shift to the upcoming conference tournament in Henderson, Nev., which begins March 7.

It's now becoming much clearer what sorts of challenges will await the Roadrunners when they arrive — extremely familiar ones, given that both teams played CSUN in the first round last year.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

