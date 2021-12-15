COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Dec. 8-14: Don't forget about individual sports amid basketball action

Basketball may garner a lot of the attention this time of year, and certainly, some local college basketball teams are excelling — the women's team at Bakersfield College is still undefeated, for example.
But Bakersfield athletes have been just as successful in sports like wrestling or swimming and diving, earning medals and championships over the last couple weeks, and they deserve just as much recognition. Here's more on what such athletes have accomplished recently.
Bakersfield College
Men's basketball: The Renegades played three games in Santa Barbara as part of a tournament and took home two wins. They began by winning their second straight game against Oxnard, aided by 17 points in just 24 minutes off the bench from Eloy Medina. But a 75-71 loss to unbeaten Ventura kept them out of the championship game. Instead, BC faced LA Valley. The Renegades used a late three from Medina and a free throw from Tony Counts to take a three-point lead, then held firm on defense for several possessions and secured the victory to move to 7-4. They had been slated to host West Hills Lemoore, whom they beat in their Nov. 11 home opener, on Thursday. However, a broken pipe and a leak in BC's building forced the cancellation of Tuesday's women's game against Santa Ana, as well as the men's game on Thursday. So the men won't return to the court until Dec. 28.
Women's basketball: BC is off to a remarkable 10-0 start to the season, the best in head coach Paula Dahl's 28-year tenure. The Renegades reached that mark by beating West Hills Lemoore 79-73 on Friday behind double-doubles from Julie Hernandez and Kathleen Rodriguez. Their chance to extend their unbeaten record further was delayed by Tuesday's cancellation, but the Renegades are back in action in Lemoore against Reedley on Thursday.
Wrestling: Jonathan Hunter earned the title of the California Community College Athletic Association's Most Outstanding Wrestler by pinning Sacramento's Eric Karas at 184 to earn a state championship. Hunter had previously earned decisive victories over competitors from Moorpark and Mt. SAC (the eventual team champion). He won at 174 as a freshman in 2019. The Renegades wrapped up their season by coming in fifth overall at the tournament, as their next highest finisher was Anthonie Banuelos, who secured fourth place at 197.
Cal State Bakersfield
Men's basketball: CSUB picked up another non-conference win against Idaho Saturday night by the narrowest of margins. Kaleb Higgins hit a game-winning free throw just 24 seconds after his clutch jumper had extended the Roadrunners' lead to three points, and CSUB won 59-58. Justin McCall posted season highs with 18 points and nine rebounds; that was also his highest rebound total since Jan. 16, 2020. The performance brought the Roadrunners to 4-2 heading into Wednesday night's road game at Abilene Christian and Saturday's at Colorado.
Women's basketball: The Roadrunners are still searching for their first win against a Division I opponent after losses to Sacramento State and Fresno State. The team has struggled to put together a complete performance; in both games it had an early lead and faded down the stretch. The 77-64 loss to Fresno State on Saturday featured a career-best performance from CSUB freshman Tatyanna Clayburne, who put up 20 points, although most came very early in the game. The Roadrunners' defense wasn't able to hold firm against the Bulldogs' attack led by twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder, and gave up a lead in the second half. Now 1-7, the Roadrunners have some time off prior to a Dec. 21 road test at UCLA, their last game before the start of Big West play.
Women's swimming and diving: CSUB was riding high after Autumn D'Arcy's silver-medal performance at the Toyota U.S. Open, but the Roadrunners were depleted by injuries and could only field 11 swimmers for the women's team's dual against Fresno State. The Roadrunners lost 176-124 despite two wins each from D'Arcy and Mikayla Popham. Popham got the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation's women's swimmer of the week award for her performance. The women's team will compete against UC San Diego and Loyola Marymount on Jan. 2. (The men's team faces just UC San Diego in a dual.)
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Volleyball outside hitter Denver Pugh is transferring... The CSUB wrestling team is in Little Rock on Sunday for its first conference dual.