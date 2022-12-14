 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Dec. 7-13: A way-too-early look ahead to the spring

20221215-bc-bcmbb

Bakersfield's Dusten Henderson blocks Oxnard's Egor Omelnitskii as he goes in for a basket at Tuesday night's matchup.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

As both local colleges close the book on the fall semester, they are already beginning to look ahead to what the next term might hold. That means that Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield are slowly rolling out schedules for a slew of spring sports teams, including baseball and softball.

At BC, both of those teams will open the season at home. Baseball will play its first official game with new coach Kurt Townson at the helm against Moorpark, while softball begins its campaign for another deep playoff run against the same team that ended its championship dreams last year, Mt. SAC. Schedules are still pending for beach volleyball, men's golf and men's and women's tennis, but swimming starts Feb. 10 in Ventura and track and field begins Jan. 28 at Westmont.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases