COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Dec. 29-Jan. 4: Local teams battle through disrupted schedules

These are challenging circumstances for local college athletes.
COVID-19 is causing unpredictable schedule changes they undoubtedly hoped to leave behind in 2021 and, more seriously, exposing them to the risk of the illness each time they do get to compete.
Of course sports have faced these challenges in some form for nearly two years, but with cases of the virus spreading to all-time highs in many regions of the country, many schools are now struggling to field teams on a regular basis. Even with the outbreak just beginning to surface in Kern County, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team has canceled three consecutive games, including one just two days after using 11 players against Cal State Fullerton.
The omicron surge has put each game in jeopardy, in turn, making the ones that do get played feel much more valuable.
Bakersfield College
Men’s basketball: BC closed its non-conference schedule with a convincing 66-50 win at home against West Hills Coalinga. The Renegades, who continue to be among the state's top rebounding teams, held the Falcons to under 30 percent shooting from the field and outrebounded them 57-42, led by DeAndre Pemberton (14 points, nine rebounds) and Rahmel Davis (12 points, nine rebounds). They entered Wednesday night's matchup against Santa Monica at 8-4, having won five of their last six, and will play their first conference road game at Citrus on Saturday.
Women's basketball: The Renegades had their home matchup Dec. 30 against Santa Barbara postponed due to the Vaqueros’ COVID-19 issues — a new date hasn’t been announced — and both games against Santa Monica, home and away, were removed from the schedule entirely. BC is back in action Saturday at Citrus after a three-week layoff.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Several BC football players from this past season have recently announced commitments to four-year colleges, including two to Division I schools: Jaylan Lawson to San Jose State (FBS) and Cameron Williams to North Carolina Central (FCS). Braden Gordon signed with NAIA Friends University ... Schedules are gradually rolling out for spring sports — baseball is the first to begin, on Jan. 27 against Moorpark.
Cal State Bakersfield
Men's basketball: In a battle of upper-echelon Big West defenses, it was the Roadrunners who were wore down in the second half against Cal State Fullerton and ultimately lost 73-67 at the Icardo Center on Dec. 30. David Walker came off the bench to provide scoring firepower for CSUB early, but led by forwards E.J. Anosike and Vincent Lee, the Titans pulled away in the second half, and a last-minute rally driven by Kaleb Higgins' outside shooting fell short. CSUB then had to cancel each of its next three games due to COVID-19 issues and are not scheduled to return to the court until Jan. 13 against UC Davis.
Women's basketball: After their own matchup against CSUF was canceled, the Roadrunners were able to hang with one of the top teams in the conference, Long Beach State, for more than a half on Saturday, trailing by just one point with two minutes left in the third quarter. But the Beach went on a 21-4 run to put CSUB away for the Roadrunners' eighth straight loss. Jayden Eggleston and Vanessa Austin had 14 points each as CSUB found some success on the interior. They'll look to carry it into Saturday's matchup with UC Santa Barbara, as another scheduled Thursday game against Cal State Northridge was canceled.
Wrestling: The Roadrunners finished 22nd out of 31 listed teams at the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tenn., with their top performance coming from Josh Brown at 149. After opening the tournament with a loss to South Dakota State's Zach Price, he reeled off four consecutive wins before falling in the consolation quarterfinals. CSUB's next wrestling action is its first home dual of the season Sunday against Northern Colorado.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Baseball announced the commitment of Liberty High School infielder Jonah Shields ... Swimming and diving had a meet at UC San Diego canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tritons' program, and the Roadrunners will return to competition at Cal Poly on Saturday ... Volleyball signed middle blocker Sophia Bertotti Metoyer, a transfer from Seattle.