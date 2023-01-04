COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Dec. 28-Jan. 3: When the games start to count

Winter break may still be ongoing, but local collegiate athletes have been hard at work all the while.
Even though Bakersfield College hasn't hosted a home sporting event since Dec. 15, its men's and women's basketball teams tested their mettle out on the road ahead of Wednesday's conference openers. Over at Cal State Bakersfield, both basketball squads have already learned plenty about themselves through a full weekend of league play.
Few other sports teams were in action in the last days of the holiday season, but here's a comprehensive list of what did take place.
Men's basketball: It was much closer on the road, but the Renegades completed a sweep of West Hills Coalinga for the 2022-23 season, rallying after a seven-point halftime deficit to edge the Falcons 69-65. The win was another step in the development of sophomore Ipreye Egbe, who started and posted a career-high 20 points. BC's bench was almost totally ineffective, but three other starters — Rahmel Davis, Terrin Dickey and Sean Fry — scored in double digits. Not quite the 32-point blowout the Renegades had engineered on home before Thanksgiving, but it moved them to 8-6 in preseason ahead of Wednesday's league opener at Citrus.
Women's basketball: The BC women, who also traveled to Citrus to begin Western State Conference play Wednesday, came in at a more modest 6-9, with an 18-day break after back-to-back wins at West Hills Lemoore over Reedley and the hosts. Both BC teams will be finally back at home against Canyons Saturday.
Men's basketball: In both their Big West Conference opener Thursday at UC Riverside and their follow-up Saturday at home against UC Irvine, the Roadrunners contained opposing star guards in order to build a lead early, only to let the game slip away as secondary and tertiary players stepped up. Despite a career-high 25 points from Kaleb Higgins, CSUB allowed a 21-4 run midway through the second half at Riverside thanks to three straight 3-pointers off the bench by Jamal Hartwell II, and ultimately lost 71-59. Against UC Irvine, the Roadrunners held Dawson Baker and DJ Davis to one combined point in the first half before foul trouble allowed the Anteaters to win 79-75 with an endless supply of free throws. CSUB fell to 4-9 (0-2 Big West) with a chance at redemption against Cal Poly Thursday.
Swimming and diving: Both the men's and women's teams dropped to 2-2 in dual meets after home losses to Mountain Pacific Sports Federation foe UC San Diego, 156-138 and 192-92, respectively. The men got close thanks to a trio of wins by freshman Vili Sivec. Mikayla Popham led the women again with a win in the 200 back and second-place showings in the 50 free and 200 free. Next up for CSUB is Cal Poly on the road Saturday.
Women's basketball: It may be too early to say for sure, but CSUB certainly doesn't look like a last-place team in the Big West (as it was predicted to be by opposing coaches). Granted, the Roadrunners blew a 23-6 lead against UC Riverside and had to claw their way back in double overtime to earn their first win against the Highlanders. But the individual effort of Taylor Caldwell (12 points, 12 rebounds) and clutch free-throw shooting late from a motley crew of players allowed CSUB to take home a 56-53 victory last Thursday. The Roadrunners then faced a tall task taking on UCI, one of the nation's top scoring defenses, at the Bren Events Center less than 48 hours later. They rallied from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter and took the lead with 3:38 left on a pair of Hennie van Schaik free throws, but allowed a 9-1 run to close the game, falling to 4-6 (1-1) entering their own matchup with Cal Poly Thursday.
Wrestling: Out of the 12 CSUB competitors at the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tenn., over the holiday weekend, Angelo Martinoni and Chance Rich performed the best. Martinoni went 5-2 for the tournament, engineering a comeback to take his seventh-place matchup over Carter Young of Oklahoma State at 141, while Rich sustained an injury during his loss to OSU's second-ranked Dalton Fix at 133 and had to forfeit with a 2-1 record, coming in sixth. The Roadrunners have a big dual meet coming up Sunday at the Icardo Center against Michigan, a top-five team nationally.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Mossyrock (Wash.) senior outfielder Hailey Brooks announced that she has committed to play softball at CSUB.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.