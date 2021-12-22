COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Dec. 15-21: Almost time for Big West play

With the men's win over Dartmouth Tuesday, Cal State Bakersfield's basketball teams have officially completed their non-league schedules.
Now it's on to their first unabridged Big West season, beginning Dec. 30. And Bakersfield College's teams will start Western State Conference play under a week later.
Let's take a look at how both schools are wrapping up their early-season slates — and at everything else happening around Bakersfield this past week.
Bakersfield College
Men's basketball: After a storm hit Bakersfield, a pipe broke and created a leak in BC's building, which forced the cancellation of the Renegades' scheduled game against West Hills Lemoore last Thursday. Instead, they'll have a long layoff before hosting Santa Barbara on Tuesday.
Women's basketball: The Renegades were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten last Thursday by West Hills Lemoore, a team they had beaten just six days earlier. This time, at home for a tournament in Lemoore, the Golden Eagles held BC to just 28 percent shooting on the night and won 57-43. The Renegades scored nearly twice as many points on the next day of the tournament and bounced back by beating Reedley, but on Saturday, they lost again in a double-overtime heartbreaker against Laney. The Eagles' Kya Pearson put up 35 and Laney outscored BC 13-5 in the second overtime period to earn a 92-84 win. The Renegades fell to 11-2 with one more tuneup against Santa Barbara on Dec. 30 before the new year.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Several Renegade athletes committed to four-year institutions. In football, Braden Gordon signed with Friends University, Brock Mather with Sacramento State, Steven Roland with Pittsburg State and Kaden Shelton with Colorado State—Pueblo... Standout golfer Yasmin Guerrero committed to CSUB, which previously signed Stockdale High School's Iris Han ... Andrew Gonzalez, who had four goals and six assists this season, will be playing soccer at Grand Canyon.
Cal State Bakersfield
Men's basketball: CSUB stumbled on a two-game road trip, first keeping it close in a turnover-fest at Abilene Christian until the Wildcats pulled away late, then struggling offensively in a 60-46 loss at Pac-12 Colorado. Back at home against Dartmouth on Tuesday, CSUB found just enough offense to support its defense. The Big Green came out on a mission to make 3's — it finished with 11 — but the Roadrunners used 32 total points in the paint and a game-saving block from Justin McCall to earn a 61-57 win. CSUB will take a winning record of 5-4 into Big West play, which begins at home Dec. 30 against Cal State Fullerton.
Women's basketball: The struggling Roadrunners' final non-conference game against UCLA was canceled due to the Bruins' COVID-19 issues. CSUB will take its seven-game losing streak to Fullerton on Dec. 30 in search of a win to open conference competition.
Wrestling: The wrestling team also had to adapt due to an opponent's COVID-19 struggles when its first Pac-12 dual of the year in Little Rock was canceled. Coach Luke Smith took his squad to Reno instead for Sunday's Tournament of Champions, where the Roadrunners finished seventh overall. Chance Rich came in second at 133, the top performance of three team members who placed. CSUB will be back in action for another tournament in Chattanooga starting Jan. 1.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Besides Guerrero, the women's golf program also signed fellow California junior college standout Arlene Salvador from Antelope Valley ... Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required at men's basketball games at the Icardo Center starting Jan. 1 ... The Big West reversed an August policy that gave teams forfeit losses if they had COVID-19 outbreaks. Instead, a conference game affected by COVID-19 will be considered no contest ... Center Ray Somerville has left the men's basketball team due to a lack of playing time, coach Rod Barnes said after the Dartmouth game ... The men's swimming and diving team added Yigit Saglam and Arthur Schneider, its fourth and fifth commitments for next season.