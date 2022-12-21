 Skip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Dec. 14-20: Conference play on the horizon

CSUB's Travis Henson (2) tries to go in for a dunk over Fresno State's Leo Colimerio during the first half Tuesday night at the Icardo Center.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

The new year will bring a fresh start for local basketball teams at Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield, as their preseason slates draw to a close and league play begins.

On Dec. 29, the CSUB men's and women's teams will each begin their third year in the Big West Conference by facing UC Riverside; six days later, both BC teams will travel to Citrus to kick off their Western State Conference campaigns.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

