COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Dec. 14-20: Conference play on the horizon

The new year will bring a fresh start for local basketball teams at Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield, as their preseason slates draw to a close and league play begins.
On Dec. 29, the CSUB men's and women's teams will each begin their third year in the Big West Conference by facing UC Riverside; six days later, both BC teams will travel to Citrus to kick off their Western State Conference campaigns.
In the meantime, the CSUB women and BC men, who still have nonconference tune-ups remaining before then, will try to learn just a little bit more about themselves before the season kicks into gear.
Other winter sports find themselves at slightly different junctures; CSUB swimming and diving just took on UC Santa Barbara Saturday in its first Mountain Pacific Sports Federation dual of the year, while the Roadrunner wrestlers remain a month away from Pac-12 play. Here's more on how every local team is progressing as the holidays approach.
Bakersfield College
Men's basketball: Neither team made a field goal for the final 2:30 of overtime, and Eloy Medina couldn't connect on a final game-tying attempt from deep, as BC fell to Cuesta at home 74-71. Medina had sunk a 3-pointer in the dying moments of regulation to put the Renegades up 69-67, but Aaron Russell's tying layup with three seconds left yielded an extra period in which BC couldn't get much going on offense. Its record dropped to 6-6 entering Wednesday's road matchup with Reedley.
Women's basketball: The Renegades are in the midst of a 45-day layoff between home games that began before Thanksgiving and ends after the new year. They took four losses to start out — including, most recently, 66-56 at Santa Barbara on Dec. 14 — before turning it around with a pair of wins in Lemoore last week. BC got a season-best 12-point, nine-rebound performance from Cynia Scott as one of three double-digit scorers in a 68-62 win over Reedley Friday, then Elise Enriquez lifted the Renegades to a victory over host West Hills Lemoore Saturday with a career-high 30 points. BC exploded for a 44-point second half after trailing 18-16 at the break and won 60-53 to improve to 6-9 ahead of a long holiday break.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: After successful cross-country seasons, a pair of Renegades committed to run in college: Rain Gomez of the women's team will attend Fresno State, while Jacob Yagers of the men's team committed to Cal State Bakersfield ... Wide receiver Jihad Marks earned All-American honors for football, while linebacker Jalen Corprew was named all-region.
Cal State Bakersfield
Baseball: The Roadrunners officially unveiled their schedule for 2023, which begins with a home series against St. Thomas from Feb. 17-19. They also announced the return of their Hot Stove Dinner, slated for Jan. 27 at the Kern County Fairgrounds, which will feature the former longtime MLB outfielder Kirk Gibson, known for his 1988 World Series-winning season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Men's basketball: In two home losses to Abilene Christian and Fresno State, the Roadrunners went a combined 4-for-16 from beyond the arc, while their opponents shot 21-for-52. A pair of late 3-pointers from Tobias Cameron helped the Wildcats rally from an 18-point deficit to beat CSUB Saturday, despite an excellent first half from the Roadrunners and a career game by Travis Henson. Then the Bulldogs pulled away from CSUB in the second half of Tuesday's game, using a 9-0 run early in the period to build a lead they did not relinquish on their way to a 56-48 win in the renewed valley rivalry. The Roadrunners closed their nonconference slate at 4-7.
Swimming and diving: The men's and women's teams both dropped to 2-1 in dual meets after falling to conference foe UC Santa Barbara at home Saturday, 169-116 and 175-101, respectively. CSUB will host UC San Diego Jan. 2 for its next matchup. Looking to the future, the Roadrunners also officially signed a pair of swimmers for next season: Rhys Allison of San Jose and Cole Nero of Fort Collins, Colo.
Women's basketball: After losing to UCLA 75-47 on Saturday, despite a career-high 13 points from freshman Morgan Edwards, CSUB fell to 2-5 on the year with a point differential of -149. The Roadrunners have been beset by a slew of ankle and foot injuries. They got Hennie van Schaik back against UCLA, but have been missing Shaunae Brown for a month, and Sage Bridges-Bey has yet to play this season. The next opportunity to get healthy comes in CSUB's final nonconference tune-up, Thursday against Pacific.
Wrestling: A selection of Roadrunner wrestlers competed at the Tournament of Champions in Reno, Nev., on Sunday, with CSUB's best performance coming from Josh Brown at 149. Brown went 5-1, including three straight wins by fall, before being unable to compete in a fifth-place bout due to the six-match daily limit. The Roadrunners will open the new year in Chattanooga, Tenn., at the Southern Scuffle Jan. 1-2.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: CSUB offered Bakersfield Christian junior basketball player Bentley Waller, according to a tweet by BCHS coach Garrett Brown ... The school also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new women's locker room last Thursday.