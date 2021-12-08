COLLEGE ROUNDUP, Dec. 1-7: Winter sports take center stage as volleyball wraps up

If you’ve been keeping up with college sports in Bakersfield recently, you already know the big story of last week: After strong seasons, both local women’s volleyball teams were eliminated from postseason play Friday. It was a blow to sports fans across the county.
But there was plenty of thrilling action on the court, in the ring and in the pool to distract from all that.
Bakersfield College
Men's basketball: The Renegades went through a tough stretch, losing three of four games, including one to Porterville by two points on the road. But they redeemed themselves back at home against the Pirates Thursday with a 75-71 win. BC's interior defense was suspect at times, but the scoring of Tyrell Coleman (19 points) and DeAndre Pemberton (13 points, 10 rebounds) was enough for the Renegades to fend off Porterville late. BC followed that up with its first road win in nearly a month, 75-62 over Oxnard, as the Renegades outrebounded the Condors 46-22 to improve to 5-3. BC plays Oxnard again Thursday at a tournament in Santa Barbara, and will be in action through Saturday.
Women's basketball: BC stayed unbeaten at 9-0 with wins by 21, 25 and 35 points at the Santa Ana Tournament. Kathleen Rodriguez dominated with 25 points and nine rebounds in the opening game against San Diego City. The Renegades only had 11 wins all year in their last full season, 2019-20, and seem set to dramatically exceed that mark. With conference play still a month away, BC hosts West Hills Lemoore Friday night.
Women's volleyball: After excelling in late-game situations all season long, the Renegades squandered a pair of leads in the first and third sets against American River College. They ended up losing 3-0 in the first round of the state championship playoffs for their first loss since Sept. 4, depriving them of a chance at their best finish in decades. Standout hitter Awelina Fakalata had 20 kills for the Beavers. Kami Marion helped lead the Renegades on some late rallies and ended with 13 kills on 21 attacks, but it wasn't enough, as BC finished 22-2 on the season. Beach volleyball begins in the spring.
Wrestling: BC attended the South Regional at Cuesta College last Saturday, at which the top six finishers in each weight class advanced to Friday's state championships in Cerritos. Jonathan Hunter has thrived all year at 184 and was once again first in his class; Anthonie Banuelos finished second at 197. The Renegades qualified five additional wrestlers, and three came in seventh ti serve as alternates in Cerritos.
Cal State Bakersfield
Men's basketball: Big West play is still weeks away, and the Roadrunners are taking every opportunity to tune up. That meant an exhibition game against Benedictine Mesa on Friday, which CSUB won 87-59. David Walker led the Roadrunners with 14 points, and forward Brian Washington is starting to get more involved and posted eight points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Still 3-2 overall, CSUB is back in action Saturday at home against Idaho.
Women's basketball: The Roadrunners took a five-game losing streak into Wednesday night's home game against Sacramento State. Most recently, they fell behind early against UNLV on Sunday and couldn't claw their way back. CSUB trailed 20-6 after the first quarter and ultimately lost 71-56. After showing improvement on the board against Pepperdine, the Roadrunners were outrebounded 56-32 against the Rebels. One silver lining was Tatyanna Clayburne's 12 points on four 3-pointers, a career high. CSUB will wrap up its four-game home stand Saturday against Fresno State.
Swimming and diving: CSUB sent a contingent to the Toyota U.S. Open in Greensboro, North Carolina, with excellent results. Five swimmers reached finals, with Autumn D'Arcy participating in an A-Final in the 100 Butterfly on Friday and, with a second-place finish, earning the school's first-ever medal in a national USA Swimming competition. That got D'Arcy Women's Swimmer of the Week honors from the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. Mikayla Popham made a B-Final in the 100 Freestyle; Kris Rogic, Loren Gillilan and Ryan Brimer also made C-Finals on the men's side. The women's team has a dual meet at Fresno State on Saturday.
Women's volleyball: In its first appearance at the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, CSUB played host Weber State tough in the first round in Utah but fell 3-1 Friday night. The Roadrunners picked up momentum, but couldn't force a tie-breaking fifth set despite the heroic efforts of Brooke Boiseau, who had 20 kills in her final game. Seleisa Elisaia had 43 assists to clear 2,000 for her career. CSUB finished 18-11 on the year, and will start beach volleyball, led by Cesar Benatti, in February.
Wrestling: The Roadrunners faced top competition at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, and No. 30 Angelo Martinoni posted CSUB's best performance by going 4-3, including a win over No. 20 Dylan D'Emilio of Ohio State, to finish eighth at 141. He lost twice in major decisions to Minnesota's Jake Bergeland. Most other participants for the Roadrunners were eliminated on the first day, but they'll have their next chance to compete in the season's opening Pac-12 dual at Little Rock on Dec. 19.