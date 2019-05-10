Chronister WAC hammer champion
Cal State Bakersfield’s Corbin Chronister won the hammer throw Thursday as the Western Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships got under way in Orem, Utha.
Chronister’s best throw was 195 feet, seven inches, more than five feet better than runner-up Daven Russell of Utah Valley. It was the first championship for Chronister, a sophomore.
Chronister placed sixth in the shot put on Friday at 49-10.50 to earn his second All Conference honor.
Curtis Threlkelk had the top qualifying time in the 800 prelims for Saturday’s finals at 1:53.03; J.J. Flores advanced to finals in the 400 with a time of 48.60, fifth best, and Gabe Gatea had the fourth-best time in the 400 hurdles, 53.71, to advance to the finals.
Riley Slayton qualified for the women’s 400 hurdles with the third-best time, 1:03.33 and Mariah Lesure advanced to the finals of the women’s 100 with a 12.08 clocking, sixth best of the heats.
Season ends for CSUB Softball
The Cal State Bakersfield softball season came to an end on Friday with a 6-4 loss to Grand Canyon in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament in Phoenix.
The Runners (15-32) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run homer by Chris Hipa. Cydney Curry hit a two-run homer in the sixth.
Grand Canyon scored all of its runs in the third, all earned and all with one out.
Runners win in baseball
Edgar Barclay pitched seven strong innings and the Roadrunners provided plenty of run support en route to a 8-1 victory over the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley Friday at Hardt Field.
Barclay allowed just two hits, struck out 12 and walked none in a 114-pitch effort.
Cal State (20-31, 89-14 WAC) banged out 14 hits, eight players scored runs and five had multiple hits.
Noah Barba was 3-5, Evan Berkey was 2-4 with two RBI, Jesse Rowley had a two-run homer and Daniel Carrizosa had a two-run single. Jesse Ortega had two hits and an RBI as did Ryan Koch.
The teams meets again on Saturday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.