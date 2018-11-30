Cal State Bakersfield freshman swimmer Autumn D’Arcy won the 100-yard butterfly at the UNLV invite on Friday.
D’Arcy set a school record at 53.68 in the prelims then broke that with a 53.50 in the finals.
“Autumn D’Arcy, Jayssie Haynes, Tabea Mose and Bridgette Allison shined on night two,” said CSUB Director of Swimming Chris Hansen. “These four ladies are on fire right now. The women are here to prove something to the WAC and they are doing just that.”
D’Arcy, Haynes, Maddie Cosgrove and Allison teamed up to finish third in the 800 free relay at 7:27.23. Haynes also recorded a top-five finish individually, taking fifth in the 400 individual medley in 4:23.99.
Nickell advances in wrestling
Cal State Bakersfield’s Sean Nickell advanced to the second day of the Cliff King Invitational wrestling tournament in Las Vegas after going 3-1 Friday.
Nickell, ranked 18th in the nation at 133 pounds, beat Fresno State’s Gary Joint 4-0 before being pinned by John Erneste of Missouri in the first period. Nickell bounced back to beat Harvard’s Lukus Stricker and ended the night with a 13-4 win over Navy’s Casey Cobb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.