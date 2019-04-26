Bakersfield College is in familiar territory. For the second straight season, the Renegades are Western State Conference champions, winning the outright title in a 8-1 win over host L.A. Pierce on Friday.
BC (26-14, 15-5) has concluded its regular season and will move onto postseason play. Stats for the game as well as dates and opponents for the postseason were not available at The Californian’s print deadline.
CSUB Baseball
Cal State Bakersfield dropped the first game of a home weekend series against Utah Valley 5-3 on Friday at Hardt Field.
The Wolverines emphatically opened up the scoring in the third inning, shellacking CSUB pitcher Ethan Skuija for five runs in the frame. Utah Valley’s Ryan Eastburn’s grand slam put CSUB in an early 4-0 hole and a wild pitch scored a fifth unearned run.
The Roadrunners closed the gap in the fourth as a Sergio Robles RBI single put CSUB on the board and an Eric Charles 2-RBI single made it 5-3. Neither team could muster anymore significant offense the rest of the way.
Davonte Butler threw five innings of three-hit scoreless ball in relief, collecting four strikeouts. With eight total strikeouts in the game, CSUB set a new school record for strikeouts in a season with 388, with 14 games left to play.
CSUB will host Utah Valley in the second game of its weekend series today at 6 p.m. at Hardt Field. The first 100 fans will receive white rally towels and fans are encouraged to wear white to “white-out” the stadium.
CSUB Softball
Cal State Bakersfield’s game against Utah Valley was suspended on Friday due to lightning. The game, which was suspended in the top of the seventh inning with the Wolverines leading the Roadrunners 3-0, will be made up today at noon before the scheduled doubleheader at 1 p.m.
Daryn Hitzel has given up two runs off five hits in six innings of work and Karah Wiseman has two hits for CSUB.
CSUB Beach Volleyball
Cal State Bakersfield saw mixed results in a tripleheader on Friday at the Big West Championships at Zuma Beach in Malibu.
The first match saw No. 12 Long Beach State sweep CSUB, 5-0. The Roadrunners’ best shot at a win came in the fifth game as Ally Barber and Rafa Bonifacio fell to Long Beach State’s Tyler Spriggs and Alexis Patterson 19-21, 21-12, 15-6. The other four games were two-set sweeps for the 49ers. The win was also the 100th career win for LBSU coach Mike Campbell.
The second game saw CSUB get a sweep of its own in a 5-0 win over Sacramento State. The top two games ended in three sets but saw the Roadrunners edge out the victory. Mattison DeGarmo and Briannah Mariner defeated Sarah Davis and Mikaela Nocetti 13-21, 21-19, 15-11 while Cameron Solberg and Milica Vukobrat topped Skyler Takeda and Macey Hayden 23-21, 12-21, 15-10.
The third game saw CSUB fall to Cal State Northridge 4-1 in the third round of the tournament. The only win for the Runners came in the first game as DeGarmo and Mariner rolled past Daniella Molinari and Seyvion Waggoner 21-10, 21-11.
CSUB ends the season at 9-15.
