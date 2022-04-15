COLLEGE ROUNDUP, April 8-14: High drama around town

Bakersfield's college baseball and softball teams are laying it all on the line as they head down the home stretch.
This past week, that meant an excess of victories by razor-thin margins. Bakersfield College baseball needed a walk-off to be rid of Reedley, while the Roadrunners across town got a pair of nerve-wracking saves to escape Davis with a series win.
While their coaches would probably hope for more decisive showings, these climactic conclusions definitely draw fans' attention. Here's more on all the highlights.
Bakersfield College
Baseball: The Renegades are quietly 5-5 through their last 10 games after starting the season 5-19. BC took a series from a higher-ranked Citrus team with a 5-2 win on April 8, in which Brock Barron brought home the win after pitching six innings with just two runs on three hits. Making a brief foray into non-conference play, the Renegades fell flat in a 3-0 loss at Reedley Tuesday but avenged it the next day with a comeback 7-6 win. A fluky pair of throwing errors by the Tigers turned an infield single for Zamaree Tillman into two tying runs in the eighth, then Jarrett Brannen hit a walk-off single in the ninth to bring it home. BC hosts conference-worst West LA for a series starting Tuesday.
Softball: After a few lesser offensive showings, the Renegades picked it back up with their best performance at the plate in over two years, beating Glendale 23-0 Tuesday behind six-RBI performances from Rylee Price and Shelbie Valencia. BC earned another five-inning run-rule victory at LA Valley Thursday. Now 28-6, the No. 14 Renegades will travel to El Camino Saturday for a non-conference doubleheader.
Swimming and diving: The women picked up another victory when BC hosted Cuesta and Allan Hancock. The Renegades won a pair of relays, and five swimmers won one event each, with Kristyn Feola, Reiley Pike and Emma Jefferies being involved in three wins each. The men's team finished third with four second-place finishes. BC will be at Cuesta for its postseason conference competition beginning Thursday.
Track and field: BC took home a slew of wins at the Vaquero Invitational, featuring two from Tearra Haney (in the javelin and hammer throws), who was named the school's Women's Athlete of the Week. Zaila Clark (long and triple jump) and Roland Gandy (high and long jump) also earned a pair of wins each. The Renegades have a week off before beginning Western State Conference preliminary competition at Canyons on Friday.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Beach volleyball faced two more opponents in Santa Monica Friday ... men's golf hosted the Rig City Invitational and finished seventh of 12 teams, with the team's next action on Monday in Santa Maria.
Cal State Bakersfield
Baseball: CSUB's ability to close out games was tested in a three-game series at UC Davis. After a disappointing series-opening loss, 7-5, the Roadrunners built six- and seven-run leads in their next matchups with the Aggies but escaped with 9-7 and 9-8 wins, stranding two runners on base in the ninth each time, with saves awarded to Kevin Altamirano and Ryan Verdugo. Jaykob Acosta came out of the bullpen for an effective start Thursday night against Hawaii, but the Rainbow Warriors broke a 0-0 tie with four runs in the sixth inning en route to a 7-4 win, dropping the Roadrunners to 14-17 going into Friday's rematch.
Beach volleyball: Faced with the impending departure of eight seniors, the Roadrunners rose to the occasion and posted a pair of 5-0 sweeps without dropping a set against Pacific on Senior Day last Saturday, providing momentum to take into Friday's matches at the Arizona Invitational.
Softball: The Roadrunners took home their first-ever Big West series win last weekend in unusual fashion over UC Santa Barbara, getting run-ruled in an 8-0 loss on April 8, then sweeping a doubleheader the following day. After starting the season 0-for-13 in minimal action, Karissa Munsey had three hits and two RBIs in the doubleheader, and Cieana Curran recorded four hits of her own as CSUB's offense came alive for 8-4 and 5-1 victories. That brought the Roadrunners to 8-22 entering Friday's matchups with Cal Poly.
Track and field: CSUB picked up five wins at Pomona-Pitzer last Saturday, including business as usual for Miranda Miller as she won her sixth pole-vault event. The Roadrunners also dominated the men's hammer throw, with Hugo Santana, Thomas Richardson and Axel Salazar taking the top three spots. The Roadrunners were back in action Friday, split between meets in Azusa and Walnut.
Women's golf: The Roadrunners wrapped up Tiffanie Yabut's first season at the helm at the conference championships in San Luis Obispo Tuesday, finishing last out of nine teams. Aufa Rachmadya, a sophomore, was CSUB's top performer with a 31-over 247.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Men's basketball officially added scoring guards Naseem Gaskin and Marvin McGhee III ... Track and field signed Arvid Wandesjo of Stockholm, Sweden ... Jayden Eggleston inked her first professional basketball contract with the Dorados de Chihuahua ... women's soccer played an exhibition at Long Beach State on April 8, then bolstered its roster with Argentinian midfielder Catalina Roggerone.