 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COLLEGE ROUNDUP, April 5-11: Thrilling action at BC

20230128-bc-bcsb (copy)

Destiny Cuellar from Bakersfield College swings at a pitch during a January game against Santiago Canyon. Cuellar won back-to-back games for the Renegades this week with extra-innings walk-off singles.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Tuesday afternoon's schedule at Bakersfield College may have been a logistical nightmare for the Renegades' most avid fans, with three different sporting events unfolding concurrently, but whichever one they picked would have been an excellent choice.

First, the women's tennis team sealed a long-awaited playoff win by beating Saddleback 7-2. Then the baseball team lost a one-run lead in the ninth inning against conference rival Antelope Valley, but regained it on a Drew Townson infield single and a Jordan Lopez fielder's choice that resulted in a game-ending throwing error. Directly adjacent at the Dean and Adah Gay Sports Complex, softball pulled out a gritty conference win in extras when Destiny Cuellar sent a two-out single to left field, scoring international-tiebreaker runner Mykaela Burtin.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases