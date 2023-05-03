 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COLLEGE ROUNDUP, April 26-May 2: Softball playoff preview

20230407-bc-bcdoubleheader (copy)

BC pitcher Ryleigh Harrison currently leads the state in innings pitched.

 Courtesy of Bakersfield College Athletics

Throughout its regular-season schedule, the Bakersfield College softball team appeared much more vulnerable in 2023 than it had in 2022.

Last year's Renegades tore through their Western State Conference schedule with a clinical efficiency and an unbeaten record; this year's squad dropped two close games against rival Antelope Valley and one against Canyons, and needed late-game luck to emerge from home matchups against the likes of Citrus, Glendale and LA Mission.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases