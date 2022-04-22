COLLEGE ROUNDUP, April 15-21: Savor this season of goodbyes

Between Bakersfield College baseball legend Tim Painton coaching his last home game next Thursday and Cal State Bakersfield athletic director Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried unexpectedly leaving for Evansville — not to mention substantial graduating classes at both schools in a variety of sports — there are about to be a lot of new faces in town.
So let's just focus for a few more moments on what's going on right now, because after spring sports wind down in late May, college athletics in Bakersfield are going to look very different when they come back in the fall.
Bakersfield College
Baseball: The rubber match Saturday will decide BC's series with West LA, after the Renegades won a bizarre 16-12 result Tuesday and then lost 9-5 on Thursday. The 16-12 game began with a leadoff home run by the Wildcats' Nathan Nykaza, before the Renegades built a 10-1 lead in two innings, only for West LA to even it at 10-10 by the end of the sixth. But Jarrett Brannen (2-for-3, three walks, three RBIs) and Luke Froehlich (3-for-4 with a walk and five RBIs) picked up the slack late and BC withstood another rally in the ninth inning to hold on. On Thursday, though, the Renegades fell behind 4-0 early and cut it to a one-run deficit on some sixth-inning small-ball but couldn't come all the way back, falling to 11-25 overall. Saturday's matchup will be the penultimate home game for Painton.
Softball: It didn't look quite as easy this week for the streaking Renegades, but they picked up four more wins, two in conference, to extend their winning streak to 12 and clinch a division title. BC picked up big leads early in both halves of a doubleheader at El Camino en route to 8-2 and 5-2 wins. The big challenge for the Renegades was hosting Antelope Valley. BC previously beat the capable Marauders 9-0 in Lancaster, but on Tuesday they needed well-placed RBI singles from Destiny Cuellar and Kady Smith to surmount an early deficit, then got a critical out in a rundown late to preserve the 2-1 victory. The Renegades tacked on one more, 4-0 at Citrus, on Thursday, behind another Talia Nielsen complete-game shutout. Now 32-6, BC will close its regular season with a home doubleheader Saturday before entering the playoffs.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Beach volleyball posted a pair of conference wins in sweeps over Glendale and Santa Monica last Friday, and is at the Western State Conference playoffs through Saturday ... Men's golf finished seventh of eight teams in Santa Maria and will enter the conference championship on Monday in Solvang at fifth overall ... Swimming and diving is at the WSC Championships at Cuesta this weekend ... Track and field was in WSC preliminary competition at Canyons Friday.
Cal State Bakersfield
Baseball: CSUB suffered from a lack of offense Friday and a lack of defense Saturday, losing 4-1 and 20-6 to visiting Hawaii. In the Saturday series closer, the Roadrunners committed a team-record eight errors and dug a deep enough hole that they couldn't come back even after some offensive success from Aaron Casillas and Aaron Perez. The Roadrunners entered their weekend series against UC San Diego at 14-20.
Beach volleyball: The Roadrunners picked up a 4-1 win over Stephen F. Austin to go along with three losses in Arizona last weekend, moving their record away from home to 2-13 even as — with eight seniors about to move on — they have their most successful season in recent memory at 10-14. CSUB has matchups against Long Beach State and Cal State LA on Saturday as it gets ready for the Big West Conference tournament next weekend.
Softball: CSUB was swept at home in three games against Cal Poly. The Roadrunners had their best chance at a win up 1-0 with Reina Castillo locking down the Mustangs in the first game, before a close call at first base prolonged the sixth inning, allowing Cal Poly to tie on a Hailey Prahm single. The Roadrunners were unable to walk off with the bases loaded in the seventh and ultimately lost 4-1 in extra innings, then 6-1 in the second half of their Friday doubleheader. The next day, Cal Poly used a pair of early grand slams by Maddie Amos to go up 8-1 and coast to a 14-2 victory, dropping the Roadrunners to 8-25 entering their weekend series in Hawaii.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Former CSUB center Ray Somerville transferred to Delaware State ... Men's basketball standout Shawn Stith will be playing in Colombia for the Búcaros de Bucaramanga ... Track and field picked up three silver medals on April 15 and is in action at Cal Poly through Saturday ... Women's soccer bolstered its roster with forward Kalea Eichenberger, goalkeeper Ashlynn Baker and defender Brynn Phillips; the team is also hosting an exhibition against Fresno City College on Saturday ... Wrestling added Torrance's Tyler Hanna.