 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COLLEGE ROUNDUP, April 12-18: Momentum building

CSUB Baseball (copy)

CSUB's Cody Hendriks recovers the infield grounder and throws it to first base during Friday night's game against Cal Poly.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The outlook was grim for the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team after Friday night.

Coming off the high of their series win at Hawaii, the Roadrunners had fallen flat in their first game back at Hardt Field, allowing 18 hits and committing three errors in a 12-4 loss to Cal Poly. They had previously lost all six times they entered the second game of a three-game series after an opening defeat, leaving little hope for their ability to recover the next day.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases